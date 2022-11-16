Love Island’s Dami Hope Says He ‘Can’t Be Friends’ With Paige Thorne Over Fan Backlash

Love Island's Dami Hope said he finds it hard to be friends with Paige Thorne due to fan narratives. Picture: Dami Hope/Instagram/Paige Thorne

Love Island’s Dami Hope opened up about his friendship with co-star Paige Thorne.

Love Island star Dami Hope has got candid about why it’s difficult for him to maintain a friendship with fellow contestant Paige Thorne.

The pair grew close in the villa and became BFFs, but as their friendship grew, so did the fan backlash over how ‘close’ their bond was.

Many sparked narratives that they were secretly more than friends, which interfered with their respective relationships as Dami is still dating Indiyah Polack, whilst Paige dated Adam Collard before their recent split.

Dami Hope is dating Indiyah Polack. Picture: Dami Hope/Instagram

Speaking on the difficulties that comes with being friends in the public eye, Dami said in a chat with Evening Standard: “Paige and I can’t even be friends because every time we hang out or speak publicly it’s going to end up with [rumours] that something else is going on.

“Now she can’t even comment on my posts or really like them anymore because she always gets backlash and is afraid of that, you know. I mean it’s silly."

When asked how she feels about their platonic friendship, Dami’s girlfriend Indiyah said she doesn’t feel completely comfortable due to the fan buzz surrounding it.

Dami Hope and Paige Thorne became BFFs on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Paige Thorne and Dami Hope sparked fan backlash over their friendship. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

She said: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t upset me. Dami is my boyfriend. I mean, it’s just me seeing people come up with think-pieces, especially when you’ve lived in a home with someone and you know what they’re like.

“I know Paige is not like that, but it still doesn’t help when you see [the gossip]. Absolutely not. It’s not nice to be on the receiving end of that.”

Dami and Indiyah’s relationship has gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa and coming in third place, with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish coming in second place, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti winning the series.

