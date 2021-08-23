All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces? Picture: Instagram/Amber Davies/Dr Alex/Greg O'shea

By Capital FM

Here are all the Islanders that returned to their pre-villa jobs...

Some of the biggest and most followed influencers have hailed from the Love Island machine – but what about the Islanders that went back to their original job?

Many contestants from the hit dating show go on to score massive brand deals and even launch companies of their own, whereas others have kept thing a little closer to home...

From doctors to actors – here are all the ex-contestants that have gone back to their roots.

Dr Alex George

Of course, we had to start with this one! The clues in the name, Dr Alex George returned to being a medical practitioner after his infamous stint on the hit dating show in 2018.

The A&E doc has been using his platform to raise awareness on mental health as well as become an informing source during the pandemic.

Since leaving the famous Majorcan villa and returning to the world of medicine, he's racked up an impressive following doing good.

Alex has become an influencer, a mental health advisor as well as becoming an author, he released Live Well Every Day earlier this year to rave reviews!

Go Dr Alex!

Amber Davies

Did you know Amber Davies was a triple threat?

Before competing in Love Island's third series in 2017 as an OG Islander, the Welsh beauty was training in musical theatre.

Amber Davies made her West End debut. Picture: Getty

Since her reality TV career, her acting dreams have become a reality as she made her West End debut in 9 to 5: The Musical back in 2019.

The 24-year-old has been cast in a main role for Bring It On, a musical adaptation of the 2000 chick-flick of the same name. She is set to take to the stage this winter when the production premieres.

Greg O'Shea

Greg O'Shea already had many strings to his bow upon entering the fifth season of the reality series.

The Welsh lad was studying law as well as being a rugby player – who says you can't do it all!

Since his summer of love wrapped up in 2019 he has continued working hard at his sport, he even competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics!

Anna Vakili

Anna Vakili could be seen in the 2019 promo video for Love Island working as a pharmacist, after taking a break from the profession she decided to return to her medical background during the pandemic.

In one post to Instagram, the 31-year-old star got rea about stereotypes in the workplace: "Get you a girl that can do both!!

"For all the people throughout my studies/career who told me my image didn’t suit being a pharmacist and that I couldn’t be this glam girl that liked to take sexy pictures and go to work as a healthcare professional.

"I say you can do both and be whoever and whatever you want to be in life since being true to yourself is the most important thing you can do."

Well said, Anna!

Malin Andersson

Malin Andersson has documented her journey as a carer online since being in season two of the famous show - as well as using her page to be an advocate against body image issues, eating disorders and mental health.

In 2020 she decided to return to her pre-Love Island job and went back to working as a carer to do her bit during the pandemic.

It's amazing to see these reality TV stars using their platforms to raise awareness for these ever-important issues.

How do they juggle being influencers as well as having separate careers? We love to see it.

