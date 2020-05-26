Love Island’s Anna Vakili Addresses ‘Violent Attack’ In Statement Following Physical Fight In Hyde Park

Love Island's Anna Vakili opened up about being 'sick of the abuse' she's received since coming off TV. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Anna Vakili took to Instagram to explain what happened during an altercation in Hyde park involving her sister, cousin and a group of ‘teenage girls’.

Love Island’s Anna Vakili has released a statement outlining the row she had with a group of ‘teenagers’ in Hyde Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The 29-year-old was having a picnic in the park with her sister Mandi, along with her boyfriend and cousin, before the altercation happened.

In footage obtained by a tabloid, the reality TV star and her sister can be seen appearing to have an argument with ‘a group of teenage girls', who according to a spokesperson for Anna, said that Mandi and their cousin had been ‘hit and punched’ and 'threatened with illegal weapons’.

Anna addressed the brawl on her Instagram story, saying: “Since coming out of Love Island it’s become my normal for people to shout abuse at me in the streets and I have learned to turn a blind eye and remove myself from the situation.”

the Love Island star claimed the altercation was 'self-defence'. Picture: Instagram

Anna Vakili explained the 'fight' that happened in Hyde Park over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Anna Vakili claimed the group of people were 'abusing' her and her family. Picture: Instagram

She continued: “Yesterday I was having a picnic in the park with my sister, boyfriend and cousin when we were subjected to continuous verbal abuse from a group who came near us who were doing drugs. Wanting to remove ourselves away from them we packed up to leave they came over swung at my cousin and threw her by her hair leaving her bleeding.

“Out of self defence we had to get them off of her and leave. There was a large group of them and not many of us. These are not ‘innocent children’ the guys with them kept shouting they have a gun, and they tried to steal my sisters phone. I have never had a physical fight in my life!! The violent attack has been reported to the police.

“If you watch the long video that’s from far slowly. You will see they started attacking my cousin and swinging her on the floor by her hair.

“All these DMs and messages from people that weren’t even there. Why would we randomly attack anyone??? Use your brains. We were attacked verbally and physically first because they knew me.

“Everything we done was to protect ourselves and our cousin. Can't even enjoy a picnic in peace. I’ve just had enough [sic].”

Mandi Vakili showed her followers an injury on her face. Picture: Instagram

Mandi took to her Instagram story to repost Anna’s statement and went on to share a video explaining her side of what had happened.

Showing her followers a mark on her face, which she claimed was left by one of the girls in the park, she went on to say: “They attacked my cousin. When we saw her covered in blood, we had to get involved.

“She also bit me really badly on the chest which I’ve got a picture of as well.”

“They chose to sit on a bench right next to us when we were having a picnic because they recognised Anna and they wanted some fun, they wanted some trouble. So from that moment, they started shouting abuse, trolling and bullying us.

"There would’ve never been a physical altercation if the girl had not punched my cousin in the face."

Anna and her sister have reported the incident to the police

