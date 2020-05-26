Molly-Mae Hague Receives A Diamond Ring And A Puppy From Tommy Fury On 21st Birthday As He Fills Their Flat With Balloons To Celebrate The Milestone

Tommy Fury threw an extravagant birthday celebration for his Love Island girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on her 21st, so she made sure to share a glimpse of her surprises on Instagram.

Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague celebrated the fashion blogger’s 21st birthday during lockdown, so Tommy made sure every inch of their flat was decorated to mark the milestone occasion – and they quickly took to Instagram to give fans a closer look.

Sharing a video of Molly-Mae’s surprised reaction as she was finally allowed downstairs to see how he’d filled the apartment, Molly was greeted with huge pink and silver balloons covering the ceiling and massive ’21’ balloons in each corner.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Shows Off Natural Brunette Hair In Instagram Post

Hilariously, she asked: “How are we gonna get them down? That looks unreal!” before realising the extent of Tommy’s decorations.

Tommy Fury decorated their apartment with balloons all over the ceiling. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury gifted Molly-Mae with a heart-shaped photo of their selfies. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The boxer had also covered the dining table with gifts for Molly, as well as a three-tier birthday cake complete with her beloved Ellie Belly cuddly toy – which she had on Love Island – made out of icing.

Molly also shared a series of snaps on Instagram to reveal the gifts she’d received from her beau, including a sparkling ring and even a puppy!

Tommy also filled a frame of heart-shaped photos from their past year together.

Sharing a snap of the note revealing she’ll be picking up a puppy in a few days, Molly wrote: “Meet you in two days little baby!”

Molly-Mae was greeted by a huge pile of presents. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy are getting a puppy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy had also gifted his girlfriend with a lavish Louis Vuitton carry case to put their new furry friend in, and of course some dog food.

The note read: “Dear mummy, I can’t wait to meet you in a few days. Until then have the best Birthday and I know daddy will be spoiling you rotten. Love you lots. Your son, Mr Chai. Woof woof.”

Molly-Mae showed off the Cartier ring given to her by boyfriend Tommy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae had a three-tier cake featuring her beloved Ellie Belly. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

As an instagram influencer known for her love of the finer things, Molly couldn’t help but show off her new Cartier ring given to her by her boyfriend, posting a video of it dazzling under the light.

The couple’s Love Island co-star Maura Higgins also made sure to send her love on Molly’s big day, sending a bouquet of flowers and a box of pastries for the couple to have for breakfast.

Tommy celebrated his own 21st birthday the week before, with an equally plush celebration organised by Molly including silver '21' balloons and lots of designer gear.

