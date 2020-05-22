Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Shows Off Natural Brunette Hair In Instagram Post

22 May 2020, 14:04

Molly-Mae's hair is usually professionally dyed blonde.
Molly-Mae's hair is usually professionally dyed blonde. Picture: instagram

Molly-Mae Hague says she’s ‘living life as a brunette now’.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has joked she’s ‘living life as a brunette now’ after being unable to have her hair professionally dyed blonde due to the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The 20-year-old, who is currently isolating at home with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, uploaded a snap of herself looking ultra chic on Instagram earlier this week.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Tricked Into Appearing On Fake James Corden Interview In ‘Cruel’ YouTube Prank

She captioned the post: “Apparently I’m living life as a brunette now.”

Oh, Molly-Mae, we so feel your pain!

The influencer's hair is famously a vibrant blonde colour which she often styles long and bouncy with the help of extensions.

We think she’s totally pulling off the brunette vibes, to be fair! And how does she look so glamorous with it scraped back like that?!

Many celebs have decided to embrace their natural locks over the past week fews and others have turned to the clippers.

Some stars, including Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, have been using this time to try out new weaves and looks. While her bandmate Perrie Edwards shared a great hack to get curly locks without the help of professionals a few weeks ago.

Hair salons are not expected to open until July ‘at the very earliest’ as they are classed as ‘non-essential’ by the government.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed to Sky that salons will not be back in business until July 4th ‘at the very earliest’.

He said: "Obviously the proximity is something where we just don't think we are ready yet, given where we are with the virus.”

