Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Shows Off Blonde Hair In Fierce Post Amid Speculation She's Split From Chris Hughes

Jesy is looking FIERCE! Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson is blonde!

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is no stranger to switching up her look, and this time she’s gone for long, sleek, platinum blonde locks.

The Search star, who reportedly split with her boyfriend Chris Hughes last week, after 16 months together, showed off her new style on Instagram over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Jesy looks amazing blonde! Picture: Instagram

She captioned the shot: “I see you.”

Fans of the ‘LM5’ singer filled the comment section with compliments about how ‘hot’ she looks.

One wrote: “Wow you look so beautiful.”

Another added: “Are you even real?”

“Did you just fall out a vending machine cause you a snack,” joked another. You can say that again! Damn, girl.

Jesy has been rocking a short brown bob over the past few weeks, so this is a big change for the star.

Jesy loves to switch up her look. Picture: Instagram

Last year, she rocked a fringe during a Little Mix photoshoot, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“LOVE the fringe,” wrote one. Another added: “You really look good with bangs!”

Seriously, is there any look she can’t pull off?

Jesy’s bandmate Perrie Edwards is also rocking a new look over on her Instagram. Maybe we need to get in on the action?!

