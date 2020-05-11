When Will Hairdressers Reopen In UK?

UK hairdressers have been closed since March. But when will they reopen their doors? Picture: instagram

When will hairdressers reopen in the UK?

For many of us, a trip to the hairdressers will be at the top of our ‘to do’ lists when the coronavirus lockdown is eventually lifted.

Salons were told to temporarily close on March 23rd, along with other 'non-essential' shops.

Although lots of stars have reached for the clippers, experimented with hair hacks and even learned to embrace their natural locks, we all can’t wait for that first professional colour, cut and blow dry. (We want the full works!)

Hairdressers won’t be able to reopen until July, according to the government’s latest plans.

Salons are classed as non-essential, meaning they cannot reopen their doors until it is deemed safe to do so.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed to Sky that salons will not be back in business until July 4th ‘at the very earliest’.

He said: "Obviously the proximity is something where we just don't think we are ready yet, given where we are with the virus.”

BRB, off to invest in a selection of hats.

