Nine New COVID Symptoms Added To NHS' Official List

The symptoms list for Covid-19 has been updated. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The symptoms list of Covid-19 has been expanded.

The NHS has added nine new symptoms to the official list of how someone is likely to feel as a result of Covid-19.

Many Covid symptoms are similar to the effects of a flu or cold, but sore throat, fatigue and headache have also been added as new symptoms to the official list.

Previously, the government stuck with three traditional symptoms; a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or sense of smell, despite scientists warning Covid was causing a much wider range of symptoms.

The government is no longer offering free Covid testing kits. Picture: Getty

The list of Covid symptoms has been updated in the UK. Picture: Getty

The now-dominant Omicron variant has resulted in a wider range of symptoms than earlier on in the pandemic.

According to the NHS, the signs of Covid-19 people should look out for now also include:

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

An aching body

Headache

Sore throat

Blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick

The NHS website adds: “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.”

The updated list of symptoms comes after the government ended free testing.

The public now have to pay for lateral flow test kits if they think they have coronavirus.

