Nine New COVID Symptoms Added To NHS' Official List

4 April 2022, 12:19

The symptoms list for Covid-19 has been updated
The symptoms list for Covid-19 has been updated. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The symptoms list of Covid-19 has been expanded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The NHS has added nine new symptoms to the official list of how someone is likely to feel as a result of Covid-19.

Many Covid symptoms are similar to the effects of a flu or cold, but sore throat, fatigue and headache have also been added as new symptoms to the official list.

People With A Cold ‘Urged To Stay At Home’ Under New Government Guidance

Previously, the government stuck with three traditional symptoms; a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or sense of smell, despite scientists warning Covid was causing a much wider range of symptoms.

The government is no longer offering free Covid testing kits
The government is no longer offering free Covid testing kits. Picture: Getty
The list of Covid symptoms has been updated in the UK
The list of Covid symptoms has been updated in the UK. Picture: Getty

The now-dominant Omicron variant has resulted in a wider range of symptoms than earlier on in the pandemic.

According to the NHS, the signs of Covid-19 people should look out for now also include:

  • Shortness of breath
  • Feeling tired or exhausted
  • An aching body
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Blocked or runny nose
  • Loss of appetite
  • Diarrhoea
  • Feeling sick or being sick

The NHS website adds: “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.”

The updated list of symptoms comes after the government ended free testing.

The public now have to pay for lateral flow test kits if they think they have coronavirus.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Eddie Benjamin is the pop star of the moment you need to know about

Get To Know Singer Eddie Benjamin: All The Facts You Need To Know About The ‘Weatherman’ Singer

Music

Khloé Kardashian has denied claims that she's had butt implants

Khloé Kardashian Responds To Butt Implant Accusations After Gym Video 'Blunder'

Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have apparently split

'Too Hot To Handle’s' Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Have Apparently Split

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have signed a prenup to protect their fortunes ahead of wedding

Brooklyn Beckham And Fiancée Nicola Peltz ‘Sign Epic Prenup’ Ahead Of £3million Wedding

Billie Eilish' Grammys performance has fans demanding a Harry Styles collab

Billie Eilish Matched Harry Styles’ Album Cover With Her Grammys Performance

June Brown, who famously played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, has died aged 95

EastEnders’ Dot Cotton Actress June Brown Dies Aged 95

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star