4 April 2022, 12:19
The symptoms list of Covid-19 has been expanded.
The NHS has added nine new symptoms to the official list of how someone is likely to feel as a result of Covid-19.
Many Covid symptoms are similar to the effects of a flu or cold, but sore throat, fatigue and headache have also been added as new symptoms to the official list.
People With A Cold ‘Urged To Stay At Home’ Under New Government Guidance
Previously, the government stuck with three traditional symptoms; a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or sense of smell, despite scientists warning Covid was causing a much wider range of symptoms.
The now-dominant Omicron variant has resulted in a wider range of symptoms than earlier on in the pandemic.
According to the NHS, the signs of Covid-19 people should look out for now also include:
The NHS website adds: “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.”
The updated list of symptoms comes after the government ended free testing.
The public now have to pay for lateral flow test kits if they think they have coronavirus.
