People With A Cold ‘Urged To Stay At Home’ Under New Government Guidance

30 March 2022, 12:28

People with a cold are being urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others from Friday
People with a cold are being urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others from Friday. Picture: Alamy
New guidance has been issued amid the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

People who have a cold or cough are being urged to ‘stay at home’ and ‘avoid contact with other people’ in new guidelines from the Government on Covid-19.

Those who feel unwell and are experiencing cold-like symptoms including a high temperatures are being encouraged to stay at home until they feel well enough to resume normal activities.

Ministers have issued the new guidance which will take place from April 1.

Here’s When You’ll Need To Start Paying For Lateral Flow Tests & How Much They'll Cost

From April 1st people with a cold are being urged to stay at home
From April 1st people with a cold are being urged to stay at home. Picture: Alamy

The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test in England ended on February 24, but ministers have now issued new guidance to those feeling unwell, as well as those who test positive for the virus.

After Friday, those who have tested positive are being advised to stay at home and avoid contact with people for five days - which is when they are likely to be most infectious.

However, those who have tested positive or have symptoms and need to leave home are urged to wear masks, avoid crowded places and stay away from those with weakened immune systems.

People are being advised to avoid contact with other people and wear face masks if they have a cold
People are being advised to avoid contact with other people and wear face masks if they have a cold. Picture: Alamy

Children who are unwell are also being advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people where possible.

“They can go back to school, college or childcare when they no longer have a high temperature, and they are well enough to attend,” stated the Government.

The advice forms part of the Government’s Living with Covid plans.

