Here’s When You’ll Need To Start Paying For Lateral Flow Tests & How Much They'll Cost

Coronavirus tests won't be free from April 1. Picture: Getty

The government has announced the start of its ‘living with Covid’ strategy – but when will we have to start paying for lateral flow tests?

At the moment, Covid-19 lateral flow tests and PCR tests are free, but the government has announced we’ll soon have to start paying for the instant testing kits.

To prevent people stockpiling the lateral flow tests, people will now only be able to order the kits once every three days as the government wind down on the widespread testing system.

In an address to the nation Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK didn’t require such a high expenditure on Covid test kits anymore and that access to the tests will be limited to certain groups.

But when will we start having to pay for Covid testing kits, and how much will they cost?

Boris Johnson announced a string of changes to the country's Covid strategy. Picture: Getty

People who suspect they have coronavirus will have to pay for a test from April. Picture: Getty

When will we have to start paying for coronavirus lateral flow tests?

The rules on Covid and free Covid testing will change from 1 April, including that people with the virus will no longer be legally required to isolate.

Care home residents, hospital patients and other vulnerable groups will still be given free tests if they have symptoms.

The government will issue a list next month on ‘who will continue to be entitled to free tests’.

How much will Covid lateral flow test kits cost?

Anyone who needs a test to confirm they have coronavirus after 1 April will reportedly have to pay between £2 and £5 per individual lateral flow test, or around £20 for a pack of seven.

However, some reports also claim a seven-pack testing kit could cost up to £30.

Boris said the government are ‘working with retailers to ensure everyone who wants to can buy a test.’

