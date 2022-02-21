Justin Bieber Postpones US Tour Dates After Testing Positive For Covid-19

21 February 2022, 11:04

Justin Bieber has made some changes to his Justice World Tour after testing positive for Covid-19
Justin Bieber has made some changes to his Justice World Tour after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber has contracted Covid-19 and has been forced to reschedule some of his upcoming tour dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to some changes on his world tour.

The ‘Peaches’ singer’s Justice World Tour began on Friday in San Diego, US.

However, just a few short days later, Justin was forced to cancel his Las Vegas concert on Sunday following a Covid-19 outbreak in his tour team.

Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted On Double Date With Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker

Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19
Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy
Justin Bieber has been forced to reschedule some of his tour dates
Justin Bieber has been forced to reschedule some of his tour dates. Picture: @justicetour/Instagram

According to TMZ, Justin discovered he had Covid-19 on Saturday but is thankfully feeling OK.

A statement posted to the official page for Justin’s world tour confirmed the news, writing: “Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.”

“Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

Justin Bieber has had to move some dates around for his Justice World Tour
Justin Bieber has had to move some dates around for his Justice World Tour. Picture: Alamy

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success," they added, "and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The new date for the Vegas show was then announced, with the statement adding: “The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

The ‘Ghost’ singer is set to return to the UK during his Justice World Tour next February, where he’ll be putting on concerts including a string of dates in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Sheffield amongst others.

