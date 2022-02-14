Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted On Double Date With Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker

14 February 2022, 16:59

Justin Bieber and Hailey had a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Justin Bieber and Hailey had a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber watched the Super Bowl with Hailey’s BFF Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin and Hailey Bieber joined Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday in what was one of Kendall and Devin’s first official outings as a couple.

Kendall and Devin have been dating for over a year, preferring to keep their relationship out of the spotlight understandably, making rare appearances on each other’s social media profiles.

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

Hailey and Kendall have been close friends for years, with Kendall often third-wheeling with Hailey and Justin, but this weekend the supermodel finally brought her man along for a double date.

Justin and Hailey Bieber joined Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend
Justin and Hailey Bieber joined Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Picture: Getty

Devin and Justin seemingly wanted to keep a low profile at the event, wearing dark sunglasses as they posed alongside their girlfriends.

Hailey later put her own shades on, looking stylish in a pair of round-frame glasses.

All matching in white t-shirts, Justin sat beside wife Hailey while Kendall and Devin sat either side of the famous couple.

Kendall and Hailey both posted videos from the half-time show, with Hailey capturing the moment Kendrick Lamar joined the likes of Eminem, May J Blige and Snoop Dogg on the stage.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star Kendall started dating Devin over a year ago, in July 2020, keeping their relationship mostly out of the spotlight until Valentine’s Day 2021 when the 26-year-old posted a sweet photo of them alongside a simple white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin mostly keep their romance out of the limelight too, preferring to declare their love for each other on social media instead of in interviews after the model said her words ‘get taken out of context’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Love Island

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

Julia Fox said she's been 'laughing' about the Kimye situation following their split

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star