Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted On Double Date With Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker

Justin Bieber and Hailey had a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Picture: Getty

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber watched the Super Bowl with Hailey’s BFF Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Justin and Hailey Bieber joined Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday in what was one of Kendall and Devin’s first official outings as a couple.

Kendall and Devin have been dating for over a year, preferring to keep their relationship out of the spotlight understandably, making rare appearances on each other’s social media profiles.

Hailey and Kendall have been close friends for years, with Kendall often third-wheeling with Hailey and Justin, but this weekend the supermodel finally brought her man along for a double date.

Justin and Hailey Bieber joined Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Picture: Getty

Devin and Justin seemingly wanted to keep a low profile at the event, wearing dark sunglasses as they posed alongside their girlfriends.

Hailey later put her own shades on, looking stylish in a pair of round-frame glasses.

All matching in white t-shirts, Justin sat beside wife Hailey while Kendall and Devin sat either side of the famous couple.

Kendall and Hailey both posted videos from the half-time show, with Hailey capturing the moment Kendrick Lamar joined the likes of Eminem, May J Blige and Snoop Dogg on the stage.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star Kendall started dating Devin over a year ago, in July 2020, keeping their relationship mostly out of the spotlight until Valentine’s Day 2021 when the 26-year-old posted a sweet photo of them alongside a simple white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin mostly keep their romance out of the limelight too, preferring to declare their love for each other on social media instead of in interviews after the model said her words ‘get taken out of context’.

