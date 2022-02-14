Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

Julia Fox said she's been 'laughing' about the Kimye situation following their split. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Julia Fox has seemingly confirmed rumours she’s split from Kanye West.

Julia Fox appears to have confirmed that she and Kanye West have ended their relationship amid speculation the pair had split.

It all started when Ye went on a rant over the weekend, taking aim at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and sharing a series of controversial posts about him.

He even leaked messages from the SNL comedian just days after Ye shared a post begging for Kim and his family back.

Rumours that Julia and Kanye had gone their separate ways came after the Uncut Gems actress liked and un-liked a series of selfies Kim shared before she deleted a few snaps with Ye off her Instagram page.

Julia Fox shared a statement addressing her split from Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West and Julia Fox began dating shortly after meeting on NYE. Picture: Getty

Now seemingly confirming that she has, in fact, parted ways with the ‘Donda’ rapper, Julia shared a statement to her Instagram Stories.

In a post which has since been deleted, Julia shared a screenshot of a tabloid headline, which claimed she and Ye had split, adding that she was ‘tearful’ while jetting off from LAX airport.

Hitting out at the headline, Julia made sure it was known that she wasn’t emotional about the split while throwing shade at the Yeezy mogul.

Kanye West has been sharing posts sharing his love for Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “TEARFULLY” alongside laughing emojis, adding: “Y’all are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!

“If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f*n late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Julia went on to share a video of her rushing between terminals at the airport, hitting back at claims that she was ‘tearful’.

