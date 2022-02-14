Kanye West Shares Valentine's Tribute To Kim Kardashian Amid Pete Davidson Rant

14 February 2022, 15:00

Kanye West shared an emotional tribute to Kim Kardashian and their kids
Kanye West shared an emotional tribute to Kim Kardashian and their kids. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West has shared an emotional message about Kim Kardashian and his family following his public rant about Pete Davidson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has hopped back online to share a Valentine's Day tribute to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian following his controversial posts about Pete Davidson.

The ‘Donda’ rapper went on a rant about Kim’s new beau over the weekend, posting a series of memes and posts calling out the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Julia Fox Seemingly Splits From Kanye West After 'Weighing In' On Ye Begging For Kim Kardashian Back

Ye even shared private messages with Pete online before stating he will ‘never meet his kids’.

Now Kanye has returned to Instagram to share a photo of Kim out on a date with Pete - who has been cropped out of the snap - while sharing an emotional caption about his family.

Kanye West shared a tribute to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West shared a tribute to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Kanye wrote: “I  DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

The ‘All Falls Down’ rapper went on to debunk rumours that he had a feud with media outlets, adding: “I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS.

“THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY."

Kanye West shared a Valentine's tribute to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West shared a Valentine's tribute to Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kanye West said he was 'crazy about his family'
Kanye West said he was 'crazy about his family'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Explaining why he’s been sharing an array of posts, Ye insisted it’s out of love for his family.

“BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES,” he added.

This comes just a few days after Kanye begged for Kim and his family back in a post following the KUWTK star’s Vogue interview, where she opened up about her divorce.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

