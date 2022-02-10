Kim Kardashian Explains What Led To Kanye West Divorce

10 February 2022, 11:06

Kim Kardashian opened up on what led to her divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up on what led to her divorce from Kanye West. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has opened up about what led to her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian sat down with Vogue as their March cover star, opening up about her new approach to life since she turned 40.

The mum-of-four, now 41, split from husband Kanye West over a year ago and their divorce has been in the process for months.

The Skims entrepreneur has mostly kept their separation under wraps, but Kanye has publicly slammed his ex-wife on a few occasions, mostly for allowing their daughter North to use TikTok.

Kim Kardashian said she's now 'Team Me'
Kim Kardashian said she's now 'Team Me'. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week he begged for their family to reunite and posted the photo shoot of Kim and their kids in Vogue to publicly reach out to his wife.

In the interview, Kim opened up on what led to their divorce, saying she decided to put herself first.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she explained. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy.

“And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.” 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She elaborated: “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down.

“Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

After Kim’s interview was published, Kanye took to Instagram to share some photos of their children on the shoot.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he wrote.

It was the second public statement Kanye’s made reaching out to his ex-wife, but she’s made her wishes clear that when it comes to their children, things must remain private.

