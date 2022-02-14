Julia Fox Seemingly Splits From Kanye West After 'Weighing In' On Ye Begging For Kim Kardashian Back

14 February 2022, 12:58

Julia Fox appears to have ended her relationship with Kanye West
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some fans are convinced that Julia Fox has called things off with Kanye West after he publicly begged for Kim Kardashian back.

Julia Fox and Kanye West enjoyed a whirlwind romance for just over month and are now facing speculation that they’ve split.

The ‘Donda’ rapper and the Uncut Gems actress met at a New Years Eve party and began dating shortly after, confirming their relationship with a string of PDA-packed photoshoots.

Kanye West Fans Saying The Same Thing After He Livestreams His Kids Amid Concerns Over North's TikTok

However, despite Julia recently shutting down rumours that they split after she deleted some images of the pair off her Instagram - they are facing speculation again.

Fans will have already seen Kanye’s array of now-deleted posts he shared on Instagram, where he hit out at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, just a few days after begging for his estranged wife back.

Julia Fox has seemingly called things off with Kanye West
Julia Fox and Kanye West's relationship has apparently 'cooled off'
Kanye shared photos of Kim and their four kids on Instagram following her Vogue cover shoot interview, writing: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Following this and his other posts slamming Kim’s beau, Julia appears to have taken a backseat from her relationship with Ye after fans noticed some more snaps of them together have been removed from her Instagram page.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed she may have ‘weighed in’ on the Kimye drama after liking and un-liking a photo dump of selfies which Kim shared online.

An insider told People that distance is to blame for the romance fizzling out, with a source saying: “Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard."

Julia Fox liked and un-liked Kim Kardashian's recent selfies
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go divorced in February 2021
“They are still in touch and will see each other when they can," they added, "Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Meanwhile, an insider told E!: “Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."

"When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics,” added another insider.

Ye and Julia are yet to comment on their alleged split.

