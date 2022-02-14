Kanye West Leaks Private Message From Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kanye West leaked a DM from Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Kanye West went on a social media rampage over the weekend, including leaking a private message he received from ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye West continues to publicly reach out to ex Kim Kardashian in the hopes he can ‘bring their family back together’, and over the weekend he continued to blast Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After including a lyric in latest song ‘Easy’ saying he’d ‘beat Pete Davidson’s a**’, Kanye went on to share with his 12.5 million Instagram followers a private message the Saturday Night Live comedian had sent him.

Ye cropped the screenshot in a way the DM couldn’t be fully read, but it said: “You as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. Picture: Getty

Kanye West shared a DM he received from Pete Davidson. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

The ‘Donda’ rapper – who has bipolar disorder – also posted a photo of Pete with friend Machine Gun Kelly, writing alongside it: “No you will never meet my children.”

He also posted an old photo group photo and crossed Pete’s face out.

But Kanye didn’t stop there, he came under fire for dragging Ariana Grande and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller into the ordeal.

Ariana and Pete were famously engaged in 2018 but split five months after they started dating.

Pete Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian since the end of 2021. Picture: Getty

Kanye West said Pete Davidson 'will never meet my children'. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Kanye West proved he hadn't been hacked after fans questioned his social media rants. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

In since-deleted posts, Kanye shared a mis-spelt internet theory claiming Ariana ended her relationship with Pete after he ‘sent intimate photos with Ariana to her ex Mac Miller’ claiming it was ‘with a way to end the rapper’s hopes of rekindling a relationship with her’.

The 44-year-old’s posts overtook the Super Bowl in the internet’s worldwide trends on Sunday, leading Ye to prove to his followers he hadn’t been hacked.

After noticing he was trending at Number 1, Kanye returned to Instagram to say he wished ‘my wife was with me’ and referred to Pete as ’Skete’.

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend over the super bowl but it happened,” he wrote. “The Super Bowl brings families together for everyone married hold your spouse close make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because there’s a skate lurking in every dirty a** alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.

Kanye West shares post about Ariana Grande’s relationships with Pete Davidson & Mac Miller. pic.twitter.com/eY9tE3t38j — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2022

“I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50 yard line @kimkardashian always remember West was your biggest W.”

Kim has so far stayed silent on Kanye’s most-recent social media rants, after speaking out once before when he accused her of not giving him the address to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

She said in a statement at the time she ‘wants nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with West, as she believes that’s what’s best for their children.

She added it saddens her that “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way”.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye at the start of 2021, but proceedings are ongoing.

