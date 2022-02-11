Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Baby Boy's Name

11 February 2022, 19:26 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 19:33

Kylie Jenner's revealed the name of her baby boy
Kylie Jenner's revealed the name of her baby boy. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her new baby boy with Travis Scott!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the name of their new baby boy, nine days after his arrival.

On Instagram on Friday Kylie told her 310 million followers her new baby's name is Wolf Webster – far from 'Angel' which fans were convinced was what the famous couple had picked.

Wolf arrived on 2 February, one day after big sister Stormi's birthday.

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Update On Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Boy

Kylie and Travis have understandably stayed off of social media since the arrival of baby Wolf, after confirming his arrival with the cutest photo of the newborn holding sister Stormi's hand.

Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her new son
Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her new son. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

What does the name Wolf mean?

Wolf is seen as a fierce animal name and it ties in nicely with 'Stormi' which is equally as powerful.

Wolf is similar in meaning to the likes of Fox and Bear – which is what Cheryl famously named her son with Liam Payne.

Kylie hasn't spilled on why she chose 'Wolf' for her baby boy, but in a recently-resurfaced video from 2019 she told fans during an Instagram Live she'd decided on her future son's name for a while.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents of two
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents of two. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby boy on 2 February
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby boy on 2 February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It comes after fans were convinced Kylie and Travis had picked 'Angel' as their baby's moniker, after the lip kit queen and her family mentioned the word on numerous occasions related to the baby and on a series of social media posts, including pictures at her baby shower.

It seems that was just a sweet nickname for the unborn tot.

Over on social media, fans are divided over 'Wolf', but we can already see the unique name catching on.

