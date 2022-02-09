Caitlyn Jenner Shares Update On Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Boy

Caitlyn Jenner gave an update on Kylie's baby. Picture: Getty

Caitlyn Jenner was quizzed about her 19th grandchild after daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Travis Scott.

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, where she was asked by hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid if she’d met daughter Kylie’s new baby boy.

“Oh we’re going there!” She replied. “Yes I have.”

She added: "Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day."

The reality star added she’s ‘got to be very careful’ when talking about the family.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy on 2 February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I had to be very careful - I've got to be very quiet,” she went on.

“I’ve got to be sensitive, careful when I talk about the family. "But they're doing great, Kylie's doing great.”

She also revealed her 20th grandchild will arrive next month!

"Everybody's doing great. But I have the next one - the 20th grandchild! My son Burt and his wife Val, they're due in a month with a little girl."

Caitlyn Jenner with daughters Kendall and Kylie. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son at the start of February, one day after daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Caitlyn has reportedly found herself in trouble with the Kardashians in the past, for talking about Kylie’s first pregnancy which she kept a secret for the duration of 2018. The cosmetics mogul waited until her firstborn had arrived to share the news publicly.

This time around, Kylie shared a few baby bump selfies throughout her pregnancy, but pretty much stayed out of the spotlight.

She and Travis are yet to confirm the name of their new son, but fans have a theory they’ve picked ‘Angel’.

