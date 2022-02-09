Caitlyn Jenner Shares Update On Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Boy

9 February 2022, 13:00

Caitlyn Jenner gave an update on Kylie's baby
Caitlyn Jenner gave an update on Kylie's baby. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Caitlyn Jenner was quizzed about her 19th grandchild after daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Travis Scott.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, where she was asked by hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid if she’d met daughter Kylie’s new baby boy.

“Oh we’re going there!” She replied. “Yes I have.”

Why Kylie Jenner Isn’t Revealing Her New Baby Name Just Yet

She added: "Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day."

The reality star added she’s ‘got to be very careful’ when talking about the family.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy on 2 February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy on 2 February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I had to be very careful - I've got to be very quiet,” she went on.

“I’ve got to be sensitive, careful when I talk about the family. "But they're doing great, Kylie's doing great.”

She also revealed her 20th grandchild will arrive next month!

"Everybody's doing great. But I have the next one - the 20th grandchild! My son Burt and his wife Val, they're due in a month with a little girl."

Caitlyn Jenner with daughters Kendall and Kylie
Caitlyn Jenner with daughters Kendall and Kylie. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son at the start of February, one day after daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Caitlyn has reportedly found herself in trouble with the Kardashians in the past, for talking about Kylie’s first pregnancy which she kept a secret for the duration of 2018. The cosmetics mogul waited until her firstborn had arrived to share the news publicly.

This time around, Kylie shared a few baby bump selfies throughout her pregnancy, but pretty much stayed out of the spotlight.

She and Travis are yet to confirm the name of their new son, but fans have a theory they’ve picked ‘Angel’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding

Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

Julia Fox spoke out

Julia Fox Admits That She Dresses Like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has taken to social media once again to beg for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview
Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently called it quits

Dr Alex Splits From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht After One Year Of Dating

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star