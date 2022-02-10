Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Name ‘Uncovered’ As Fans Notice She’s Been Dropping Clues For Months

10 February 2022, 16:37

Kylie Jenner fans have found clues about her baby name
Kylie Jenner fans have found clues about her baby name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans are convinced they have worked out the name of Kylie Jenner’s new baby boy.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby on February 2nd with Travis Scott but the couple are yet to reveal the name of their little bundle of joy.

The couple already share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who became a big sister just the day after turning four.

Fans have already been speculating about what Kylie has named her baby boy, with rumours swirling that momager Kris Jenner ‘leaked’ the name in an Instagram comment.

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Update On Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy on 2/2/22
Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy on 2/2/22. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner had some 'Angel' clues at her baby shower
Kylie Jenner had some 'Angel' clues at her baby shower. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A series of clues, including Kris’ comment, has pointed to Kylie naming her son ‘Angel’ after the makeup mogul’s friends and family all commented on her baby post with angel emojis and ‘angel baby’ comments.

Kylie's son was also born on 2/2/22, which is considered an 'angel number'.

It turns out the 24-year-old may have been teasing the name ‘Angel’ for a while as fans have been double-taking her posts from recent months.

It all began when Kylie dressed in all faux white leather to show off her baby bump for the first time on Instagram back in September - and captioned the post with an angel emoji.

Kylie Jenner has been teasing angel emojis in her captions for months
Kylie Jenner has been teasing angel emojis in her captions for months. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner's baby boy is called 'Angel'
Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner's baby boy is called 'Angel'. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A few weeks ago, the younger sister of Kendall Jenner shared snaps from her intimate baby shower, where she also dressed in all white.

An angel emoji was also in the caption as well as an array of embroidery hoops; one of which read, ‘Angel baby’.

Of course, Kylie is yet to confirm the name of her baby boy, but we’ll leave the rest up to your imagination!

