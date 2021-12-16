Kylie Jenner Celebrates ‘Low-Key Baby Shower’ As She Approaches Due Date

16 December 2021, 16:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pregnant Kylie Jenner was reportedly thrown an intimate baby shower at her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott and the makeup mogul has just celebrated her baby shower.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters was reportedly treated to a ‘low-key’ baby shower celebration over the weekend by her older sister, Khloe.

According to TMZ, Kylie was thrown the surprise bash at Khloe’s brand new home, which is right next to momager Kris Jenner’s lavish Hidden Hills mansion.

North West Gives A Tour Of Designer Handbags Days After Kim Kardashian Bans Her From TikTok

Kylie Jenner was apparently thrown a baby shower by her big sister Khloe Kardashian
Kylie Jenner was apparently thrown a baby shower by her big sister Khloe Kardashian. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s family members and close friends are said to have attended the bash, including her nieces and nephews.

According to the report, Khloe had also set up a massage station in a tent as well as treats for party-goers to celebrate Kylie’s new bundle of joy.

Kylie and her sisters are yet to post any snaps from the baby shower online as the 22-year-old has been keeping a low profile online following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw ten people lose their lives at Travis Scott’s festival.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi aged 3
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi aged 3. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

This comes after Kylie confirmed her pregnancy in August and had a few public appearances where she showed off her baby bump.

However, the reality star hasn’t revealed the gender of the baby or when her due date is.

Kylie and Travis already share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, who is set to become a big sister to the newest Kardashian-Jenner baby.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to watch all of the Christmas classic movies online

How To Watch All Christmas Classics Including Home Alone, Love Actually & The Holiday

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on set of My Policeman

Harry Styles And Bestie Emma Corrin Reunite To Re-Shoot My Policeman Scenes

North West gave a tour of her handbags after Kim Kardashian banned her from using the app

North West Gives A Tour Of Designer Handbags Days After Kim Kardashian Bans Her From TikTok
All the adorable pictures of Zendaya and Tom Holland

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

Kim Kardashian shared a DM from Mason offering advice to North

Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick’s Concerned DMs Addressing North West’s TikTok Livestream
Emily in Paris season 2

Emily In Paris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, BTS Pictures & All The Gossip

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night