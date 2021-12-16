Kylie Jenner Celebrates ‘Low-Key Baby Shower’ As She Approaches Due Date

By Capital FM

Pregnant Kylie Jenner was reportedly thrown an intimate baby shower at her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s house.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott and the makeup mogul has just celebrated her baby shower.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters was reportedly treated to a ‘low-key’ baby shower celebration over the weekend by her older sister, Khloe.

According to TMZ, Kylie was thrown the surprise bash at Khloe’s brand new home, which is right next to momager Kris Jenner’s lavish Hidden Hills mansion.

North West Gives A Tour Of Designer Handbags Days After Kim Kardashian Bans Her From TikTok

Kylie Jenner was apparently thrown a baby shower by her big sister Khloe Kardashian. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s family members and close friends are said to have attended the bash, including her nieces and nephews.

According to the report, Khloe had also set up a massage station in a tent as well as treats for party-goers to celebrate Kylie’s new bundle of joy.

Kylie and her sisters are yet to post any snaps from the baby shower online as the 22-year-old has been keeping a low profile online following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw ten people lose their lives at Travis Scott’s festival.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi aged 3. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

This comes after Kylie confirmed her pregnancy in August and had a few public appearances where she showed off her baby bump.

However, the reality star hasn’t revealed the gender of the baby or when her due date is.

Kylie and Travis already share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, who is set to become a big sister to the newest Kardashian-Jenner baby.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital