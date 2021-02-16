Kendall Jenner Net Worth: The Supermodel's Impressive Fortune Revealed

16 February 2021, 11:08 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 11:11

Kendall Jenner has raked in millions over the years.
Kendall Jenner has raked in millions over the years. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashians have raked in a huge sum of money between them, but just how much is Kendall Jenner worth?

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner is one of the fashion industry’s favourite models and is also a member of the super famous Kardashian family.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner’s sister has earned herself a very lucrative net worth.

Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker & When Did Their Relationship Start?

Falling below Kim Kardashian’s earnings as well as her makeup mogul little sis, Kylie, Kendall has still made a seriously impressive amount.

So, what's Kendall's net worth?

Kendall Jenner is one of the wealthiest models.
Kendall Jenner is one of the wealthiest models. Picture: Instagram

What is Kendall Jenner's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the runway model is estimated to be worth around $45 million (£32.2 million), as of December 2020.

So, just how has Kendall raked in the staggering amount? Here's what you need to know.

Kendall on the catwalk

The 25-year-old is one of the highest-paid models in the world, having walked in a number of runway shows as well as her brand endorsement deals with Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld and many more.

She has worked and modelled for the likes of Chanel, Calvin Klein and even Prada.

Kendall Jenner has worked with a huge amount of brands.
Kendall Jenner has worked with a huge amount of brands. Picture: Instagram

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame

The family show has helped all the family make a pretty penny for themselves.

Not only that, but it’s led on to paid Instagram posts and 20 seasons of the family reality programme on E!.

Kendall Jenner has made a huge career out of modelling.
Kendall Jenner has made a huge career out of modelling. Picture: Instagram

Kendall and Kylie’s fashion collection

Kendall, unlike her sisters, hasn’t started many side projects. However, she did join forces with her near-billionaire sister Kylie and create a fashion line.

The leggy model has also earned a small fortune from doing many cover shoots during her career.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Kardashian News

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker

Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker & When Did Their Relationship Start?
Kendall Jenner shared some kind words with fans on social media.

Kendall Jenner Responds After Fans Comment On ‘Photoshopped’ Lingerie Photo
Kim Kardashian clapped back at critics over her daughter's painting.

Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Who Doubted North’s Impressive Painting Skills
Kim Kardashian posted a snap of her daughter's 'painting' on social media.

Kim Kardashian Divides The Internet Over North's Impressive 'Painting'

Hot On Capital

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death is coming to Channel 4

When Is The Caroline Flack Documentary Coming Out?

TV & Film

Elisa Lam used her Tumblr page during her visit to LA.

The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

TV & Film

What happened to Morbid after The Cecil Hotel incident?

Where Is Morbid & What Happened To Him After The Cecil Hotel Incident?

TV & Film

Netflix are making their own Britney Spears documentary

Another Britney Spears Documentary Is Apparently In The Works At Netflix

TV & Film

What is next for Jesy Nelson after Little Mix

What Is Next For Jesy Nelson In 2021 After Leaving Little Mix & Is She Going Solo?

Features

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

More News

Fans of To All The Boys are hoping for a new chapter of the movie.

To All The Boys 4 ‘Fantasy’ Picture With Pregnant Lara Jean Has Fans Calling For Another Film

TV & Film

Olivia Wilde penned a sweet post to celebrate Harry Styles' hard work in Don't Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles’ ‘Talent & Warmth’ In Heartfelt Post As Don’t Worry Darling Wraps

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a heartfelt post for Andre Gray on Valentine's Day.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals The Title Of Her And Andre Gray's Future Wedding Song
Gigi Hadid's Valentine's post had fans wondering if she's pregnant again

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant? The Picture Fans Thought Was A Baby Announcement
Alev Aydin shared his first relationship post with Halsey on Instagram.

Halsey’s Boyfriend Alev Aydin Gushes About The Pregnant Star In First-Ever Post Together