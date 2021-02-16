Kendall Jenner Net Worth: The Supermodel's Impressive Fortune Revealed

Kendall Jenner has raked in millions over the years. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashians have raked in a huge sum of money between them, but just how much is Kendall Jenner worth?

Kendall Jenner is one of the fashion industry’s favourite models and is also a member of the super famous Kardashian family.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner’s sister has earned herself a very lucrative net worth.

Falling below Kim Kardashian’s earnings as well as her makeup mogul little sis, Kylie, Kendall has still made a seriously impressive amount.

So, what's Kendall's net worth?

Kendall Jenner is one of the wealthiest models. Picture: Instagram

What is Kendall Jenner's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the runway model is estimated to be worth around $45 million (£32.2 million), as of December 2020.

So, just how has Kendall raked in the staggering amount? Here's what you need to know.

Kendall on the catwalk

The 25-year-old is one of the highest-paid models in the world, having walked in a number of runway shows as well as her brand endorsement deals with Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld and many more.

She has worked and modelled for the likes of Chanel, Calvin Klein and even Prada.

Kendall Jenner has worked with a huge amount of brands. Picture: Instagram

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame

The family show has helped all the family make a pretty penny for themselves.

Not only that, but it’s led on to paid Instagram posts and 20 seasons of the family reality programme on E!.

Kendall Jenner has made a huge career out of modelling. Picture: Instagram

Kendall and Kylie’s fashion collection

Kendall, unlike her sisters, hasn’t started many side projects. However, she did join forces with her near-billionaire sister Kylie and create a fashion line.

The leggy model has also earned a small fortune from doing many cover shoots during her career.

