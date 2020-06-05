Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Skims Owner & Keeping Up Star Earns More Than You Can Imagine

5 June 2020, 17:03 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 17:06

Kim Kardashian poses in black crop top
Kim Kardashian is the second richest family member. Picture: Getty

Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ fave Kim is the second richest in her family, thanks to her Skims shapewear business and KKW beauty line - but what exactly is she worth?

Kim Kardashian is one of the savviest businesswomen of our generation thanks to her hit reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her shapwear brand, Skims, and her beauty line KKW, among other ventures.

But what's her total net worth? Let's take a look...

> Kris Jenner Refuses To Address Corey Gamble Engagement Rumours

Kim Kardashian sells everything from shapewear to perfume
Kim Kardashian sells everything from shapewear to perfume. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

As an executive producer alongside mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe, Kim and her family have created 15 very successful reality TV series.

Skims

Kim launched her own shapewear brand, Skims, in 2019 after years of struggling to find products that worked for her.

She said at the time: “As my style changed and evolved, I found myself altering existing shapewear to work specifically for each look that I was going for. I knew I wasn’t alone in looking for the perfect shapewear and was inspired to turn my passion into something real that works for every body type."

Other business ventures, including KKW Beauty

This includes her own game, Kimoji’s, KKW Beauty and a perfume collection to name but a few - she’s one busy lady!

Kim’s sponsored Instagram posts

Businesses pay big dollars for a celebrity Instagram post, especially when her name is Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian at KKW Beauty launch
Kim Kardashian has launched her own beauty business KKW Beauty which is sure to be a success. Picture: Getty

There have been numerous reports the mum of three can pull in a staggering $1million for ONE post.

Kim also has books, a child’s fashion business with Kanye and of course, multiple magazine covers to help her earn even more money.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Kardashian News And Gossip

Latest Kardashian News

Rob Kardashian's high profile dating list from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna.

Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed
Kourtney Kardashian poses in red lipstick

Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth: How Much Does The Eldest Sister Earn?
Khloe Kardashian poses on the red carpet

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed
Kim and Kanye have four adorable kids with totally unique names.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?
Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

Hot On Capital

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's relationship as they take part in Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash: Are They Married? And Who Are Their Children?
Stacey Solomon has joined the celebrity cast of Gogglebox for 2020

Celebrity Gogglebox Stacey Solomon: How She Got Famous, Children And Where She’s From Revealed

TV & Film

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in Essex together with their children

Inside Joe Swash And Stacey Solomon’s Lavish Essex Home As They Join Celebrity Gogglebox
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox Joe Swash: How Many Children Does He Have & Who Did He Play In EastEnders?
Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are appearing on 2020's Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry Redknapp And Wife Sandra: Net Worth, Where They Live And How Many Children They Have
Harry Redknapp and Sandra's beachfront mansion in exclusive Sandbanks

Inside Harry Redknapp & Sandra's Multi-Million Pound Seafront Mansion As They Join Celeb Gogglebox

TV & Film

More News

Denise has returned for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Denise Van Outen Facts: Age, Relationship And Full TV Career Revealed As She Returns To Celebrity Gogglebox
We've gathered information about mental health services & self-care tips

Black Lives Matter: 15 Ways To Protect Your Mental Health Right Now & Services Available
Jade Thirlwall said she's 'done' having to 'laugh off' being mixed up with bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Calls Out ‘Lazy Journalism’ After News Outlet Mixed Her Up With Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Roman Kemp has a famous family.

Roman Kemp’s Family: From Spandau Ballet Star Dad, Martin, To Wham! Singer Mum Shirley & Sister Harley Moon
Ncuti Gatwa is up for the ‘Male Performance in a Comedy Programme’ accolade.

Ncuti Gatwa Receives BAFTA Nomination For 'Sex Education' Performance

TV & Film