Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Skims Owner & Keeping Up Star Earns More Than You Can Imagine

Kim Kardashian is the second richest family member. Picture: Getty

Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ fave Kim is the second richest in her family, thanks to her Skims shapewear business and KKW beauty line - but what exactly is she worth?

Kim Kardashian is one of the savviest businesswomen of our generation thanks to her hit reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her shapwear brand, Skims, and her beauty line KKW, among other ventures.

But what's her total net worth? Let's take a look...

Kim Kardashian sells everything from shapewear to perfume. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

As an executive producer alongside mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe, Kim and her family have created 15 very successful reality TV series.

Skims

Kim launched her own shapewear brand, Skims, in 2019 after years of struggling to find products that worked for her.

She said at the time: “As my style changed and evolved, I found myself altering existing shapewear to work specifically for each look that I was going for. I knew I wasn’t alone in looking for the perfect shapewear and was inspired to turn my passion into something real that works for every body type."

Other business ventures, including KKW Beauty

This includes her own game, Kimoji’s, KKW Beauty and a perfume collection to name but a few - she’s one busy lady!

Kim’s sponsored Instagram posts

Businesses pay big dollars for a celebrity Instagram post, especially when her name is Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has launched her own beauty business KKW Beauty which is sure to be a success. Picture: Getty

There have been numerous reports the mum of three can pull in a staggering $1million for ONE post.

Kim also has books, a child’s fashion business with Kanye and of course, multiple magazine covers to help her earn even more money.

