Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire - Here's How She Made Her Impressive Fortune

Kim Kardashian has reached billionaire status. Picture: Instagram/PA

Kim Kardashian has now become the richest sister in her family after becoming a billionaire.

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The 40-year-old’s billionaire status comes after her net worth was estimated at around $780 million when it was last checked, in October last year.

The Kardashians' Net Worth: Who's The Richest?

The mother-of-four’s staggering net worth can be attributed to her two lucrative businesses - KKW Beauty and her shapewear line, SKIMS, amongst earnings from reality TV and various other endorsement deals.

Kim recently sold 20% of her ownership stake in KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate, Coty, for $200 million, with Forbes estimating the rest of Kim’s 72% stake to be worth around $500 million.

Kim Kardashian's own businesses have lifted her to billionaire status. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian if officially a billionaire. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, the magazine also estimated her majority ownership stake in SKIMS to be around $225 million, with the company as a whole allegedly worth “north of $500 million”, bringing her to an eye-watering $1 billion net worth!

The reality TV star’s fortune doesn’t end there, as Kim has earned at least $10 million pretax, according to Forbes, each year from her family’s widely popular 20-season show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She also has three stunning properties in Calabasas, as well as a number of investment shares in Disney, Amazon, Adidas and Netflix, which were gifted to her by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is richer than her sisters. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has gifted her with stock share investments over the years. Picture: PA

Her former beau of seven years became a billionaire last year and has since added a huge amount of earnings to his whopping net worth, with claims in recent months that he is now worth over $6 billion.

Kim is now officially the richest of her sisters, with Kylie Jenner coming in at a close second place after she was falsely reported to have become the “youngest self-made billionaire” last year.

Makeup mogul Kylie is said to be just shy of her inevitable billionaire status, with an impressive $900 million fortune at just 21 years old.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital