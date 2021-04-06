Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire - Here's How She Made Her Impressive Fortune

6 April 2021, 17:01

Kim Kardashian has reached billionaire status.
Kim Kardashian has reached billionaire status.

Kim Kardashian has now become the richest sister in her family after becoming a billionaire.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The 40-year-old’s billionaire status comes after her net worth was estimated at around $780 million when it was last checked, in October last year.

The Kardashians' Net Worth: Who's The Richest?

The mother-of-four’s staggering net worth can be attributed to her two lucrative businesses - KKW Beauty and her shapewear line, SKIMS, amongst earnings from reality TV and various other endorsement deals.

Kim recently sold 20% of her ownership stake in KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate, Coty, for $200 million, with Forbes estimating the rest of Kim’s 72% stake to be worth around $500 million.

Kim Kardashian's own businesses have lifted her to billionaire status.
Kim Kardashian's own businesses have lifted her to billionaire status.
Kim Kardashian if officially a billionaire.
Kim Kardashian if officially a billionaire.

Meanwhile, the magazine also estimated her majority ownership stake in SKIMS to be around $225 million, with the company as a whole allegedly worth “north of $500 million”, bringing her to an eye-watering $1 billion net worth!

The reality TV star’s fortune doesn’t end there, as Kim has earned at least $10 million pretax, according to Forbes, each year from her family’s widely popular 20-season show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She also has three stunning properties in Calabasas, as well as a number of investment shares in Disney, Amazon, Adidas and Netflix, which were gifted to her by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is richer than her sisters.
Kim Kardashian is richer than her sisters.
Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has gifted her with stock share investments over the years.
Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has gifted her with stock share investments over the years.

Her former beau of seven years became a billionaire last year and has since added a huge amount of earnings to his whopping net worth, with claims in recent months that he is now worth over $6 billion.

Kim is now officially the richest of her sisters, with Kylie Jenner coming in at a close second place after she was falsely reported to have become the “youngest self-made billionaire” last year.

Makeup mogul Kylie is said to be just shy of her inevitable billionaire status, with an impressive $900 million fortune at just 21 years old.

