WATCH: Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Trailer For The Final Ever Series Has Landed – And It’s Emotional

KUWTK will air for its final series in March 2021. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air for the famous family’s last ever series in March and the trailer is so emotional, with enough ugly crying to make us all feel better.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will come to an end in March, when the final ever season is released on E! and the trailer is finally here to show fans what they can expect.

Even through all that botox it’s an emotional one!

The Kardashians is wrapping after an impressive 14 years, with Kendall and Kylie Jenner quite literally growing up on camera and Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie having babies of their own.

The Kardashians decided to call it quits on KUWTK. Picture: Getty

With Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’ the soundtrack to the family’s final chapter on E! It features plenty of Kim’s ugly crying, Kourtney and Scott Disick looking as cosy as ever, and an emotional Kris Jenner announcing the end of the show.

Watch the trailer and find out all the other details on KUWTK’s final series below…

The trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians series 20

The trailer shows fans that the 20th and final series of KUWTK will feature a lot of highlights of the family’s journey over the years, from Khloe and Kim’s iconic handbag bashing to the sisters becoming entrepreneurs in their own rights and mothers to their own babies.

It will also document the family’s past few months spent mostly at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

When is series 20 of KUWTK coming out?

KUWTK’s final series, season 20, airs on 18 March.

It really is the end of an era!

The Kardashian-Jenners have made a fortune off the back of their series. Picture: Getty

Why is Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending?

After Kim and her family announced their life-long series was coming to an end, the mum of three told Grazia it was simply because they “needed a break.”

“’It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup.”

Although, it remains to be seen whether the show will be ending for good, as the Kardashians signed a deal with Hulu at the end of 2020 to continue making content.

It’s thought the new content will stream on Disney-owned Hulu in the US and in multiple countries around the world on Star, Disney Plus’ new entertainment hub.

