Could You Hack The Kardashian's Intense 'Sister Bootcamp' Fitness & Diet Regime?

12 January 2021, 14:41

Can you keep up with the Kardahian's gruelling fitness plan
Can you keep up with the Kardahian's gruelling fitness plan. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

The Kardashians have kicked their fitness regime into overdrive in the New Year with double daily workouts and a strict vegan diet- do you think you could keep up with them?!

The Kardashian's are known for their strict fitness routines and ever-changing diets and now Kim, Kourtney and Khloé have kicked it up another notch with their intense January 'sister bootcamp' challenge.

We're tired just watching them work out for what appears to be hours a day, documenting it on Instagram, so what does this boot camp consist of and what are their aims?

Kim, 40, announced their 'plant-based and two workouts a day for 30 days to get [their] mind and body right this year' and many were wondering how much more the health conscious bunch could possibly be doing.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Skims Owner & KUWTK Star Earns More Than You Can Imagine

Two daily workouts

Kim Kardashian posts from her two daily workouts
Kim Kardashian posts from her two daily workouts. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

All three sisters are known for their vigorous workout routines, all using different trainers in their sizeable home gyms and outdoor spaces in order to maintain their infamous physiques.

However, it seems they have joined forces for a month long 'bootcamp' to get their 'minds and bodies right' for 2021.

Kim has been updating her millions of followers on her ramped up daily exercise which has started to incorporate pilates on top of her daily gym regime.

Kim Kardashian and sister are working out multiple times a day
Kim Kardashian and sister are working out multiple times a day. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim has previously revealed she wakes up at 5:30am every day for a 90 minute workout in her giant home gym with ripped trainer, Melissa Alcantara, focussing on heavy weight training rather than cardio.

So, seeing her take on pilates, a more flexibility focussed form of exercise is interesting, we wonder what goals she has in mind!?

Vegan diet

Kim Kardashian has gone plant based to 'get her mind and body right'
Kim Kardashian has gone plant based to 'get her mind and body right'. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

The famous family are very known for trying every different diet under the sun to achieve drastic weight loss results, but it appears they have stopped fad diets these days, replacing them with healthier and more balanced meal plans.

Kim has gone plant based for the month, meaning she's kicked meat, dairy and anything process from her diet, leaving her with only natural ingredients.

Other celebs who have also famously gone plant based to shed weight and tone up include Beyoncé when she's preparing for tour or Coachella.

However, something tells us these guys have some Insta' snaps on a sunny beach as their ultimate goal.

Khloé even captioned a recent gym snap, "This summer, when all of this is over (manifestijng) I’ll be ready", referring to her bikini body, and you can't say they aren't dedicated!

So, it looks like they're taking their January goals very seriously indeed and it's making us guilty for abandoning ours on precisely January 2nd.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Kardashian News And Gossip

Latest Kardashian News

Kanye West is residing at his Wyoming ranch as his divorce from Kim Kardashian gets underway

Inside Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch With Acres Of Land And Two Lakes
Jeffree Star leans into Kanye West dating rumours on social media

Jeffree Star Teases Kanye West 'Relationship' Rumours With Cheeky Social Media Captions
Kim Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser

Who Is Laura Wasser? Kim Kardashian’s ‘Divorce Lawyer’

Kim Kardashian on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Skims Owner & KUWTK Star Earns More Than You Can Imagine
What will Kim and Kanye have to split in their divorce?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Calabasas House, Millions Of Dollars & Priceless Gifts At Stake As 'Divorce Imminent'

Hot On Capital

Vanessa Bauer has been on Dancing on Ice since 2018

Dancing On Ice Vanessa Bauer: From Boyfriend And Age To Nationality – 5 Facts On The Skater

TV & Film

Inside Jason Donovan's life, net worth and children

Dancing On Ice Jason Donovan: Partner, Net Worth & Children

TV & Film

Dancing on Ice returns for 2021 with a stellar line-up

How Has Dancing On Ice Been Able To Film During Covid-19?

TV & Film

Dancing On Ice's Joe-Warren Plant's age, girlfriend and acting career revealed.

Dancing On Ice Joe-Warren Plant: Age, Girlfriend And Acting Career

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo

Get To Know Olivia Rodrigo – 10 Facts On The Drivers License Singer

'Dancing On Ice' judges given a 'Golden Ticket' in major shake up

Dancing On Ice: What Is The Golden Ticket & How Does It Work?

TV & Film

More News

Rebekah Vardy is appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

Dancing On Ice Rebekah Vardy: Why She’s Famous, Net Worth And Footballer Husband
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key

Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Niall Horan helped JC Stewart write his new single

Niall Horan Helped Rising Star JC Stewart Write His New Single
Tom Walker has been in a 10-year on-off relationship with his 'secret girlfriend'.

Love Island’s Tom Walker Marries ‘Secret Girlfriend’ After 10-Year On-Off Relationship