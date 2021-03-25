Kim Kardashian Before Fame: Her Transformation In Pictures From Her Young KUWTK Days

25 March 2021, 15:54

A look through Kim Kardashian's pictures before fame.
A look through Kim Kardashian's pictures before fame. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has had a huge transformation over the years and has become an absolute style icon, but what did she look like before fame and has she had plastic surgery?

Kim Kardashian is arguably the most famous reality TV star and is the sister that kickstarted the world’s obsession with her family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Now a mother-of-four, the 40-year-old has had quite the transformation throughout the years, and her dedication to every fashion trend has always taken centre stage.

But what did Kim look like before fame? And has she had plastic surgery?

Let’s take a look through Kim Kardashian’s transformation throughout the years, including implant rumours and younger pictures of the reality star.

Kim Kardashian shared snaps of her younger years on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian shared snaps of her younger years on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian before fame pictures

Anyone who’s a fan of the SKIMs owner knows that before fame, she was still very much in the mix of celebs.

Growing up in the A-lister home of Calabasas, she went to school with Nicole Richie and ended up working for Paris Hilton as her personal stylist.

She was quickly surrounded by a lot of stars and dated a few including Nick Cannon, Nick Lachey and Ray J, before becoming a household name in reality TV and married her now-ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has shared younger family pictures over the years.
Kim Kardashian has shared younger family pictures over the years. Picture: Instagram
Kim Kardashian worked for Paris Hilton before landing her reality TV show.
Kim Kardashian worked for Paris Hilton before landing her reality TV show. Picture: PA

It’s fair to say she’s always been a fashion icon and was always remembered in her early seasons of KUWTK for her leopard print outfits, statement earrings and dark, wavy hair.

Pictures she has shared on Instagram of a young Kim proves she’s always been a fashionista, so we’re not surprised by her success!

Over the years, she’s experimented with a number of hair looks, including her iconic bleach blonde locks to her fierce red hair, and we love every single one!

Kim Kardashian has always been into fashion.
Kim Kardashian has always been into fashion. Picture: PA
Kim Kardashian has previously experimented with red hair.
Kim Kardashian has previously experimented with red hair. Picture: PA

Has Kim Kardashian had plastic surgery?

In an episode of KUWTK, in series 6, Kim proved she didn’t have butt implants put in after getting her famous behind x-rayed, and debunking all the implant rumours.

Kim Kardashian's blonde hair made a comeback a few times throughout the years.
Kim Kardashian's blonde hair made a comeback a few times throughout the years. Picture: PA
Fans have long-questioned whether Kim Kardashian's butt was real or if she's had surgery done.
Fans have long-questioned whether Kim Kardashian's butt was real or if she's had surgery done. Picture: PA

However, some fans have argued over the years that this doesn’t mean she hasn’t had fillers or sculpting done in order to achieve her hourglass shape, which her sisters Khloe and Kylie have also been accused of.

All in all, Kim has never admitted to having surgery done and stays working super hard in the gym with a personal trainer, which fans have also argued could be how she’s achieved her enviable shape.

