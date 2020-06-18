How Did Kim Kardashian Become Famous? The KUWTK Star's Career Before Fame Revealed

How did Kim Kardashian get famous? Picture: Getty/PA/E!/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is part of one of the most well-known families in the world right now, but how did she become famous?

Kim Kardashian has been a household name for years and along with her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, they have dominated the scene as TV reality stars.

She is also married to Kanye West and they have four adorable children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Now boasting a shapewear line called SKIMS, as well as a beauty company named KKW Beauty, fans have been wondering how she reached her high status.

Let’s take a look.

The first season of KUWTK came out in 2007. Picture: E!

How did Kim Kardashian become famous?

Kim Kardashian used to work for Paris Hilton. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian dated Ray J in 2006. Picture: Getty

Kim rose to fame with her hit reality show on E!, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The show is still going on after 18 consecutive seasons, but how did she land the show?

Kim first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of heiress Paris Hilton.

She dated an array of famous faces while being pals with the Simple Life star as they regularly attended events together, which built up her celeb status.

The mother-of-four has also starred in a number of acting roles such as in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, How I Met Your Mother and a Fall Out Boy music video!

Kim Kardashian's dad Robert was a famous attorney. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian was a video girl in Fall Out Boy's 'Thnks fr th Mmrs'. Picture: YouTube

The KUWTK star made a cameo in 'Disaster Movie'. Picture: YouTube

The 39-year-old went on to become a widely-known name after a 2002 sex tape with her then-boyfriend and singer Ray J was leaked in 2007, just months before KUWTK first aired.

However, Kim and her siblings have grown up in the limelight after their dad Robert Kardashian was a famous attorney who represented his good friend OJ Simpson in the famous OJ murder trial, in 1995, where he was tried on two counts of murder for the death of his ex-wife and friend of Kris Jenner, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Following her parents’ divorce, Kim’s mum and momager Kris, went on to marry former Olympian Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, where she became a big sister to Kendall and Kylie.

The Kardashians grew up around big names so it’s no surprise they kept themselves in the mix throughout the years!

