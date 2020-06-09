Khloe Kardashian Transformation: Has The KUWTK Star Had Plastic Surgery & What Did She Look Like Before Fame?

Khloe Kardashian has had a number of iconic transformations throughout her time in the public eye. Picture: PA/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has had a huge transformation throughout her career from being a KUWTK star to her Revenge Body TV show, but what did she look like before fame? And has she had plastic surgery?

Khloe Kardashian has always been one of the favourites on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has had one hell of a transformation over the years!

The TV reality star, who now has a daughter called True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, has experimented with numerous hair colours and styles over the years and even dedicated herself to becoming a gym bunny.

Throughout her career, we’ve seen the 35-year-old show off her different looks, but what did she look like before? And has she undergone plastic surgery?

What did Khloe Kardashian look like before fame?

Khloe Kardashian made her KUWTK debut in 2007. Picture: PA

When KUWTK first aired in 2007, the youngest Kardashian sister was known for being the funny, outspoken sister, and was much taller than her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Looking different to her sisters, her family had even joked about her being ‘adopted’ and she went as far as doing a DNA test on the show to prove she was in fact Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s daughter.

The star first came on the scene with dark brown locks before going on to sport ombre hair as her ‘look’ in 2014.

A year later, she came through with her now-signature blonde hair and started getting into fitness, following her divorce from basketball player Lamar Odom.

Khloe became super dedicated and even started showcasing her daily workouts on Snapchat and Instagram, where she was giving fans some serious motivation!

In 2015, she also did an incredibly steamy photoshoot with Complex where she featured on the August/September cover with her new figure and showed off her toned abs.

Khloe Kardashian first shot to fame with dark brown hair. Picture: PA

Khloe Kardashian at the Miami DASH store opening in 2014. Picture: PA

Khloe Kardashian displayed her blonde locks in 2016. Picture: PA

The following year, she did a similar shoot with Shape and explained how proud she was of her body ‘because she earned it’, revealing she had lost 35 pounds.

The Kardashian sister became pregnant with her daughter in 2017 and was still pushing through with a super healthy lifestyle, allowing her to bounce back after giving birth.

In 2018, she launched her very own show called Revenge Body on E!, the same channel that hosted KUWTK, where she gives a fan a one-of-a-kind makeover, leading to a ‘major transformation inside and out’.

The show was a hit and went on for three seasons.

Khloe Kardashian is known for her being a gym-lover. Picture: Instagram

Has Khloe Kardashian had plastic surgery?

Khloe Kardashian shocked fans with selfie where she looked different. Picture: Instagram

The older sister of Kendall and Kylie recently caused controversy on social media after posting an almost unrecognisable selfie on Instagram, leading people to comment on her ‘new face’.

The picture caused a lot of speculation as to whether the star had undergone plastic surgery, with Khloe even sarcastically responding to a fan who questioned why she looked so different, saying: "[It's] from the weekly face transplant, clearly.”

She has only ever admitted to having temporary fillers done in 2016, but she revealed she wasn’t a fan of it, saying: “I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there.

“I went to have it dissolved three times. My face was so f**ked.”

Fans are still disputing whether her nose and other facial features look different now because of surgery, editing apps or even just some serious contouring, but regardless she's always been an absolute queen!

