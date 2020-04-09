Khloe Kardashian Ex Boyfriends: From Tristan Thompson To Lamar Odom – Who Has The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star Dated?

9 April 2020, 12:54

Who has Khloe Kardashian dated before Tristan Thompson?
Who has Khloe Kardashian dated before Tristan Thompson? Picture: Getty

Khloe Kardashian is on good terms again with ex Tristan Thompson, but who has she dated in the past?

Khloe Kardashian, 35, shares daughter True, two, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson but she split from the NBA player in 2019 following continuous rumours he’d been unfaithful, including his own admission he’d kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

Khloe and Tristan have remained good friends since working on their relationship, and are even said to be in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But who has the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dated before?

Khloe Kardashian and Rashad McCants

Khloe Kardashian and Rashad McCants split in 2009
Khloe Kardashian and Rashad McCants split in 2009. Picture: Getty

Khloe dated basketball player Rashad McCants briefly in 2008 and 2009, but Rashad went on to call their romance a “situation” which prevented him from earning $60-$70million in his career.

He also accused Khloe of faking their split in Khloe and Kourtney Take Miami where she made it seem he’d been unfaithful, whereas he claimed they’d already broken up weeks before.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were together for a month before getting married in 2009
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were together for a month before getting married in 2009. Picture: Getty

Khloe went on to date Lamar in summer 2009 and after a whirlwind relationship they married in that same September.

They split in 2013 but Khloe put their divorce on hold to take care of him following his overdose in a Nevada brothel.

In November last year Lamar got engaged to Sabrina Parr.

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana at her 30th birthday party
Khloe Kardashian and French Montana at her 30th birthday party. Picture: Getty

Khloe and rapper French Montana dated for a short time in 2014 and he’s managed to stay good friends with Khloe and her family ever since.

A source told E! News when they split that Khloe got fed up of his “needy, obsessive” behaviour and wanted “to move on.”

Despite this, the musician said last year “the love was real” and their friendship is still strong.

Khloe Kardashian and James Harden

Khloe Kardashian dated James Harden for around a year
Khloe Kardashian dated James Harden for around a year. Picture: Getty

From 2015 to 2016 Khloe dated NBA star James after they met at Kanye West’s birthday party.

They split when he apparently cheated on her and he later branded their relationship the “worst year” of his life due to all the attention they were receiving.

Khloe later said on Kocktails with Khloe: “I just don’t want to put up with people that you want to be monogamous but then they’re not monogamous.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split in February 2019
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split in February 2019. Picture: Getty

Khloe and Tristan were together for over two years before their relationship began to crumble when he was unfaithful days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

After taking him back, they later split for good when he kissed Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe’s sister Kylie.

