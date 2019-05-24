WATCH: Kylie Jenner Admits Jordyn Woods 'F**ked Up' As Khloé Kardashian Breaks Down On KUWTK

24 May 2019, 10:13

Kylie Jenner admits Jordyn Woods 'f**ked up' as Khloé Kardashian discovers cheating
Kylie Jenner admits Jordyn Woods 'f**ked up' as Khloé Kardashian discovers cheating. Picture: E! KUWTK

It's the episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' we've all been waiting for- and we finally get to see what Kylie Jenner made of Jordyn Woods's cheating scandal.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally about to air the episode we've all been waiting for- when Khloé Kardashian discovers Tristan Thompson has cheated with Kylie Jenner's (former) BFF Jordyn Woods- and we get to see Kylie's reaction to the whole ordeal.

Psalm West: How To Pronounce Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's New Baby Name And What It Means

In the trailer, we see Khloé breaking down as her sister Kourtney breaks the terrible news of Jordyn and Tristan's fling and finally get to see Kylie's reaction to the whole thing.

As momager Kris says "For you and Jordyn it's like a divorce" a seriously unimpressed looking Kylie admits "She f***ed up".

Kris also points out that the whole drama is "is going to change their relationship forever", as it was revealed that Jordyn was living in Kylie's guest house at the time of the whole fiasco and quickly moved out to live with her mum after.

Khloé can then be seen screaming at the top of her lungs 'liar' down the phone as her long time BFF Malika Haqq comforts her before breaking down in her to-camera interview, with Kim commenting "one day, she's just going to explode."

The entire scandal came out in the press earlier this year, with the KUWTK cameras catching every moment of it- but it is only now that it will be shown on our TV screens.

Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, but are on civil terms for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, True, and the family have severed ties with Jordyn- despite an episode recently airing about her and Kylie's joint venture for Kylie Cosmetics.

