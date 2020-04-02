Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

2 April 2020, 15:15

Khloe Kardashian has built up an impressive solo net worth
Khloe Kardashian has built up an impressive solo net worth. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner may be the richest of the family but middle child Khloe Kardashian’s worth isn’t far behind.

As well as being a reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian is also a savvy businesswoman. But what's her net worth?

The Good American co-founder is the third richest Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, just below sister Kim Kardashian, and is said to be worth $40 million.

Earning more than big sis Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe's ventures into the retail and fashion industries have helped make her fortune. Here’s how she made her impressive net worth:

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American

Inspired by her weight loss, Khloe launched denim brand Good American and the business has gone on to achieve all her goals. Khloe even just added a fitness and maternity line which she was very proud about.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Currently on seasons 15, the family show is the main source of income for all the famous family members.

Khloe Kardashian pouts for selfie with short blonde bob
Khloe Kardashian's fortune is made up of multiple family and solo projects. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

TV shows

Not satisfied with just KUWTK, Khloe has tried her luck with many solo projects including Kocktails With Khloe and Revenge Body. She also filmed reality TV show Khloe & Lamar when she was with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Sponsorships and campaigns

It all adds up and Khloe makes a small fortune on the side from sponsored Instagram posts as well putting her face to campaigns. This includes Calvin Klein, Amazon and weight loss shakes.

