Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 15: Release Date, Trailer And Upcoming Storylines

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 is coming back to E! Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian screaming at Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy and Kris Jenner working her momager magic - we already can’t wait for series 15 of KUWTK - so when is it coming back on in the UK?

Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s season 15 is upon us and with Kardashian and Jenner fever everywhere - everyone is getting very excited to see their favourite family back on E!.

So what can we expect from the new series? And when will KUWTK be released in the UK? There’s so much we want to know as we prepare to watch Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney come to blows, Khloe Kardashian gets ready to welcome baby True and of course, the general craziness of Kris Jenner’s family.

With just days to go until the premiere of series 15, here’s everything you need to know from the release date, the trailer and the dramatic storylines coming our way:

> Kim Kardashian Hits Back After Model Tyson Beckford Claims Her Body Is “Not Real”

Kris Jenner is bringing her usual family fun to E! this August. Picture: Kris Jenner/Instagram

When does Keeping Up With The Kardashians series 15 come on in the UK?

The season 15 release date is currently set as August 6 on E!. In usual KUWTK format, the UK get to see an episode one week later than the US.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 trailer

Using their social media pages to tease the new series, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe not only released a full trailer (below) they’ve also been releasing some pretty action-packed filled snippets.

What happens in the new series of KUWTK?

Kim has a huge screaming match with Kourtney where she declares she has “the least interesting body anyway”, new arrival Chicago West makes her debut and Khloe prepares for the arrival of baby True - what more could you want?