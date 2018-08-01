WATCH: Kim Screams At Kourtney In New 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Trailer To "Get The F*** Out" In Huge Row

The new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians is here, and Kim rips into sister Kourtney for being difficult, branding her the 'least exciting' and kicking her out of the room...

We've been waiting for the new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians for what feels like a lifetime, and now the latest trailer is here, we're more excited than ever as Kim is filmed laying into sister Kourtney for trying to drop out of a photoshoot.

In the scene, Kim and momager Kris brand Kourtney 'difficult' before Kim completely loses her temper and goes on a swearing tirade at her sister, telling to 'get the f*** out' and that she wouldn't understand why she's stressed as she doesn't have 'a business or anything she's passionate about'.

Ouch. Bring on the next series.

