Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologises To Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Confirms He’s Fathered A Third Child

4 January 2022, 11:20

Tristan Thompson has fathered a third child
Tristan Thompson has fathered a third child. Picture: Getty / Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Tristan Thompson has been confirmed as the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ baby, apologising to long-term girlfriend Khloe Kardashian after the news was revealed.

In a statement on Instagram Stories, Tristan Thompson confirmed a paternity test revealed he is in fact the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby, after weeks of rumours surrounding their relationship.

Tristan publicly apologised to long-term girlfriend and mother of his daughter True, Khloe Kardashian, in the statement, saying ‘you don’t deserve the heartache’.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been on-off since 2019, when he was found to have been unfaithful days before she went into labour with their first child, a scandal which featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Tristan Thompson said Khloe 'doesn't deserve the heartache'
Tristan Thompson said Khloe 'doesn't deserve the heartache'. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

He wrote in his social media statement: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He went on: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.

Tristan Thompson is now a father of three
Tristan Thompson is now a father of three. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Maralee spoke out about her relationship with Tristan in December, after his paternity test was dismissed in Texas.

Tristan is now a father of three, having welcomed his first child, son Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in 2016.

