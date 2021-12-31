Kim Kardashian Fans Have Theory About Why She’s Strictly Wearing Bodysuits & Gloves

Kim Kardashian fans are convinced there’s a reason why she’s been fully covering herself up in recent months.

Kim Kardashian fans have all noticed the same thing about her recent outfit choices.

The reality TV star has only been wearing bodysuits and gloves for the past few months, and now some people have a theory as to why.

Fans shared their thoughts about why Kim had been completely covering up at recent events, claiming it could be to do with her skin condition, psoriasis, and her stress regarding her divorce from Kanye West.

One Reddit user wrote: “Maybe someone has already said it, but I'm wondering if her psoriasis has been really flaring up this year due to stress- like the divorce. Which would make PERFECT SENSE as to why she's only been wearing body suits for the past few months.”

Kim Kardashian has strictly been wearing bodysuits and gloves in recent months. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian's fans think she could be covering a psoriasis flare-up. Picture: Getty

Kim was also covered up at the Kardashian Christmas party. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

They went on to add: “I know she has great resources around her to fix it, but I've heard that big flare ups can be super tough to manage and even cause scarring. What do y'all think? [sic]."

Fans also took to Twitter to share the same theory, with one penning: “I’m convinced Kim Kardashian is always wearing gloves & completely covered up lately cause of her psoriasis.”

"@KimKardashian always looks good but her SNL outfit and her Met makes me curious if her psoriasis is getting that bad? Either way, go off queen".

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes ‘red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales’, as described by the NHS.

Kim Kardashian wore an all-black skin-tight outfit at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian has been sporting bodysuits and gloves in recent months. Picture: Getty

Kim has spoken about her battle with psoriasis in the past after first getting a flare-up at age 25, and even spoke about it during an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The mother-of-four most recently stunned in a completely covered bodysuit and skirt wrap for the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

She also wore an all-black skintight ensemble at the Met Gala, as well as a pink bodysuit and gloves co-ord for her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live in October.

