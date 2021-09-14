Did Kanye West Secretly Attend The Met Gala With Kim Kardashian?

14 September 2021, 11:05

Did Kim Kardashian attend the 2021 Met Gala with Kanye West?
Did Kim Kardashian attend the 2021 Met Gala with Kanye West? Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kimye fans were left confused after Kim Kardashian posed with a man at the Met Gala - but was it Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala outfit has gone viral after she sported an all-black outfit that covered her from head to toe.

While her chosen look has sparked a string of memes and fan reactions, some people were even more confused by who she attended the event with.

At one point in the evening, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed while stood side by side with a man who was also dressed in matching attire - and fans originally thought it was her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Hilariously Roasts Her ‘Influencer Voice’

Kim Kardashian attended the 2021 Met Gala dressed in Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian attended the 2021 Met Gala dressed in Balenciaga. Picture: Getty

However, the man who posed with Kim was actually Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Kim attended the Met Gala in a custom made outfit designed by Demna.

However, it’s said that the bizarre look was all Kanye’s idea, despite the rapper not attending the event.

Did Kanye West attend the 2021 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian?
Did Kanye West attend the 2021 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian? Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala outfit has gone viral
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala outfit has gone viral. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the ‘DONDA’ rapper “gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art” with the outfit.

Kimye have maintained amicable since filing for divorce back in February, with Kim even attending the listening parties for her ex’s recent album.

The two share joint custody of their four children; North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

