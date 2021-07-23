Kim Kardashian Watches From The Crowd As Kanye West Breaks Down Following Song About Their Marriage At 'Donda' Launch

Kim Kardashian supported ex Kanye West at his album launch. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian was in the audience as ex-husband Kanye West launched new album ‘Donda’.

Kanye West launched his album on Thursday night, performing songs from brand new EP ‘Donda’ including a collaboration with Jay Z.

Kim Kardashian was in the crowd along with daughter North to support her ex-husband, five months after she filed for divorce after six and a half years of marriage.

The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

On the track list Kanye has a song titled ‘Love Unconditionally’, which reportedly left the rapper in tears after he performed the song on Thursday night.

Kanye West at his 'Donda' album launch. Picture: Getty

The song apparently includes his mother's voice saying, 'No matter what, you never abandon your family.'

In it, the father of four raps: I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family, which caused him to 'crumple to the ground' according to MailOnline.

However, the rapper gave Kim a 'heads up' about the personal song beforehand.

"He was respectful and gave her the heads up," an insider said to E! News, adding that Kanye "did not want to blindside" his ex-wife.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2020. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye's also thought to have a second song which touches on his split from Kim, with whom he shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as well as his Twitter meltdown in 2020 in which he took aim at his wife’s famous family.

They also reference his failed campaign to become US President.

In the lyrics he apparently raps: “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas,” where he lived with Kim and their children when he wasn’t on his ranch in Wyoming.

Since hearing the song in snippets, fans have taken to Twitter to share how emotional it is.

Kanye West's album launch was held at a Christian church. Picture: Getty

“Kanye straight up subtweeting Kim K in Welcome to My Life,” one fan tweeted.

“Kanye apparently cried for 2 minutes after playing the song 'Welcome To My Life',” tweeted another.

However, another claimed the lyrics weren’t shady at all, saying: “Kanye didn't drop any dirt on Kim on ‘welcome to my life’ He said let me love you , you complete me, don't leave me lonely.”

Kanye’s album party on Thursday was held at a Christian Church in Atlanta, Georgia where attendees were made to put their phones in sealed pouches to prevent anyone recording the songs.

The album is named after the rapper’s late mother who died in 2007.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital