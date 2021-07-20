The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

20 July 2021, 14:56

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s romance after the rapper joined ex Kim Kardashian on a family holiday.

Word of Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s romance emerged last month, leaving fans shocked as it came about just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years.

It appears that their relationship is still going strong, with a source telling E! News that the pair are still seeing each other, despite his recent reunion with the KUWTK star.

Kim Kardashian Forces TikTok Star That Girl Lay Lay To Remove Video Of North

Kim and Kanye have been amicably co-parenting their four children, with the six of them joining together for their first family outing since the A-list couple split.

Kimye enjoyed a trip to San Francisco over the weekend with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, leaving fans to wonder if they had rekindled their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting their four kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting their four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

However, it seems they’re just keen to keep their friendship going for their children, as Kanye is said to be still loved-up with model Irina.

Speaking about how Kimye are "talking and getting along well”, a source told E!: “Kim has always been open to co-parenting together and being able to do things as a family.

“Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it." 

Meanwhile, another source went on to say that Kanye and Irina’s romance seems to be going from strength to strength.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are said to be going strong
Kanye West and Irina Shayk are said to be going strong. Picture: @irinashayk/Instagram
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“They are still in touch and he has seen her a few times," the insider said, “He is very interested in dating her and seeing her more."

This comes after the Yeezy rapper spent his birthday with Irina last month as he jetted off to France with Bradley Cooper’s ex.

Kim has been busy rebranding her beauty line, KKW Beauty, and is said to be fine with her ex moving on with the model, as long as “it doesn’t impact their kids”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events

Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

Meet the Sexy Beasts cast and characters

Sexy Beasts Cast: Meet All The Characters On New Netflix Dating Series

Here are all the deets on Sexy Beasts

All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange!

Selena Gomez Just Sent Britney Spears The Sweetest Surprise

Will Brad McClelland be in Casa Amor?

Love Island's Brad McClelland Sparks Rumours Of A Casa Amor Return

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2