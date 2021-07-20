The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s romance after the rapper joined ex Kim Kardashian on a family holiday.

Word of Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s romance emerged last month, leaving fans shocked as it came about just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years.

It appears that their relationship is still going strong, with a source telling E! News that the pair are still seeing each other, despite his recent reunion with the KUWTK star.

Kim Kardashian Forces TikTok Star That Girl Lay Lay To Remove Video Of North

Kim and Kanye have been amicably co-parenting their four children, with the six of them joining together for their first family outing since the A-list couple split.

Kimye enjoyed a trip to San Francisco over the weekend with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, leaving fans to wonder if they had rekindled their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting their four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

However, it seems they’re just keen to keep their friendship going for their children, as Kanye is said to be still loved-up with model Irina.

Speaking about how Kimye are "talking and getting along well”, a source told E!: “Kim has always been open to co-parenting together and being able to do things as a family.

“Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it."

Meanwhile, another source went on to say that Kanye and Irina’s romance seems to be going from strength to strength.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are said to be going strong. Picture: @irinashayk/Instagram

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“They are still in touch and he has seen her a few times," the insider said, “He is very interested in dating her and seeing her more."

This comes after the Yeezy rapper spent his birthday with Irina last month as he jetted off to France with Bradley Cooper’s ex.

Kim has been busy rebranding her beauty line, KKW Beauty, and is said to be fine with her ex moving on with the model, as long as “it doesn’t impact their kids”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital