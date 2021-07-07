Kim Kardashian Shutting Down KKW Beauty To Rebrand Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is set to rebrand and relaunch KKW Beauty. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian is temporarily shutting down KKW Beauty and some fans think the reason could be linked to her Kanye West divorce.

Kim Kardashian announced she’s temporarily shutting down her biggest side hustle; her KKW Beauty brand and some people think it’s because of her split from Kanye West.

The KUWTK star shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, explaining that her website will be closing next month in order for her team to make a comeback with a ‘completely new brand’.

She wrote: “To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years.

"On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

Kim Kardashian announced she's rebranding KKW Beauty. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim continued: “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.

“In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

She signed off by thanking fans for their patience and ensuring she ‘won’t be gone for long’.

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate about whether her rebrand had something to do with her split from her husband of six years after she filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian fans are wondering if she'll drop the 'W' from KKW. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

I love this move! You offer a range of cosmetics, fragrance, apparel, etc. Besides, the divorce is finalizing, so you can drop the West from KKW. — 𝑲𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒚 𝑭. 𝑱𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 (@thekelseyfjones) July 6, 2021

Also frees you from the W in KKW. — MalibuCowgirl (@CowgirlMalibu) July 6, 2021

KKW stands for Kim Kardashian West, and so theories have been sparked that she’ll return with a rebrand, dropping the ‘W’.

One fan took to Twitter to write: "Yanking off the W in KKW, sis? [sic]."

"Also frees you from the W in KKW," another chimed in.

People seemed to be hopeful about Kim's rebrand, with another adding: "I love this move! You offer a range of cosmetics, fragrance, apparel, etc. Besides, the divorce is finalizing, so you can drop the West from KKW."

Kim is yet to address the name of her rebrand, so I guess we'll have to wait and see!

