Kim Kardashian's Reaction To Ex Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating. Picture: Getty / PA

Kim Kardashian apparently ‘doesn’t mind’ ex Kanye West dating Irina Shayk.

After Kanye West and Irina Shayk were pictured on a romantic holiday for his birthday celebrations in France, ex-wife Kim Kardashian is reportedly “taking the high road.”

It was reported weeks ago Kanye was seeing supermodel Irina, but they confirmed they’re dating during their French getaway, where they were pictured strolling around the beautiful countryside.

Kim hasn’t spoken out about her ex-husband moving on publicly, but sources told E! News she’s not paying too much attention to the situation.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2020. Picture: Getty

“Kim has heard the rumours about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all,” claimed E!'s source.

“If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates.”

A second source said pretty much the same, adding: “Irina and Kim don't know each other, so it's a non-factor for Kim. She doesn't mind if Kanye is dating.”

The pictures of Irina and Kanye emerged as Kim wished the dad of her four children a happy birthday on Instagram, writing in a post: "Love u for life."

Irina Shayk shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper. Picture: Getty

Irina and Kanye have reportedly been dating for a couple of months, after Kim filed for divorce in February this year following six years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Irina split from ex Bradley Cooper in June 2019 after four years together and two years after they welcomed daughter Lea De Saine.

