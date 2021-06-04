Kim Kardashian In Tears As She Breaks Silence On What Really Led To Kanye West Split

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has opened up about what happened in her marriage with Kanye West in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian addressed the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West on-camera for the first time since they split.

In a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old was in tears as she opened up about the end of their 7-year-marriage after officially filing for divorce in February this year.

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Looks Different In Pictures

The mother-of-four can be seen speaking to her sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie in a flashback clip, as she breaks her silence about their failed relationship.

She said: “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split after 7 years of marriage. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian broke down as she spoke about her third failed marriage. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job,” added the SKIMs owner.

Kim then broke down while shedding light on the reason they ended things. She said: “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t.

“I feel like a f**king failure. It’s my third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting their four children. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy," admitted Kim

This comes after it was reported that the couple cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind their marriage coming to an end.

Kimye both have agreed on joint custody of their four children as they’re happy to co-parent North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital