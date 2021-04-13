Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Request Joint Custody Of Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kanye West finally responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have requested joint custody of their four children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is underway after they both requested joint custody of their kids; North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, one.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed for divorce on 19 February after almost seven years of marriage.

Kanye took nearly two months to respond to his wife’s filings reportedly because of his own desire to fix their marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together. Picture: Getty

However, according to HollywoodLife he’s “finally accepted” that their relationship is over but “is very sad it has gotten to this point.”

The couple cited irreconcilable differences as their reasons for separating.

According to Kim’s filing they kept their property separate due to the terms of a pre-nuptial agreement.

The famous couple’s split has so far been an amicable one, with each of the stars eager to maintain a positive relationship for the sake of their children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have requested joint custody of their kids. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source previously told E!: “As a couple it seems as the relationship has run its course.

“The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

Kim and Kanye have so far stayed publicly silent on the news of their divorce.

