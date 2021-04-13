Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Request Joint Custody Of Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

13 April 2021, 10:25 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 10:27

Kanye West finally responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing
Kanye West finally responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have requested joint custody of their four children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is underway after they both requested joint custody of their kids; North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, one.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed for divorce on 19 February after almost seven years of marriage.

Kris Jenner Reaches Out To Jordyn Woods 2 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kanye took nearly two months to respond to his wife’s filings reportedly because of his own desire to fix their marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together. Picture: Getty

However, according to HollywoodLife he’s “finally accepted” that their relationship is over but “is very sad it has gotten to this point.”

The couple cited irreconcilable differences as their reasons for separating.

According to Kim’s filing they kept their property separate due to the terms of a pre-nuptial agreement.

The famous couple’s split has so far been an amicable one, with each of the stars eager to maintain a positive relationship for the sake of their children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have requested joint custody of their kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have requested joint custody of their kids. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source previously told E!: “As a couple it seems as the relationship has run its course.

“The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

Kim and Kanye have so far stayed publicly silent on the news of their divorce.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about eating disorders amid Nikki Grahame's passing.

Molly-Mae Hague Calls For Anorexia To Be Taken ‘More Seriously’ In Emotional Tribute To Nikki Grahame
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

TV & Film

Nick Jonas said Harry Styles and Niall Horan were doing a 'good job' in their solo careers.

Nick Jonas Praises Harry Styles And Niall Horan For Doing A 'Really Good Job' In Music

Amelia Gray's mum breaks silence on Scott Disick relationship

Lisa Rinna Says Scott Disick 'Too Old' For Amelia Hamlin Relationship

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother