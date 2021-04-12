Kris Jenner Reaches Out To Jordyn Woods 2 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kris Jenner gifted Jordyn Woods a package of her new products. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kris Jenner has seemingly extended an olive branch to Jordyn Woods, two years after the family fell out with her.

Jordyn Woods’ feud with the Kardashian-Jenners after she kissed Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson may finally have been healed.

Kris Jenner appears to have reached out to Jordyn after the rift led to Kylie Jenner’s former best friend being cut off from the famous family.

After two years without communication between Jordyn and the Kardashians, Kris sent Jordyn a PR box for her latest product launch.

Khloé Kardashian recently got back with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Jordyn Woods was previously best friends with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Kris worked with Chrissy Teigen to launch a range of cleaning products and Jordyn received a package of her own.

While it may be considered a business deal, it’s a sign there might just be communication between Jordyn and the family once again.

Jordyn received a box of products on her doorstep, as well as a bouquet of flowers and a hand-written note.

The 23-year-old tagged Kris and Chrissy in her Instagram post, writing: “Always love some new cleaning products.”

Whether Jordyn is back on speaking terms with ex bestie Kylie and her older sister Khloé isn’t known.

Khloé and Tristan recently got back together, three years after the arrival of their daughter True.

They had an on-off relationship, with claims Tristan cheated on Khloé during her pregnancy in 2018, a year before the scandal with Jordyn.

