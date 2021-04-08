Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Unfiltered Bikini Photo & Shows Off Her ‘Real’ Body In Video

Khloe Kardashian shared a statement following the backlash she faced for trying to remove her viral unedited snap. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s team have been trying to remove a bikini snap of the star which went viral and she’s now issued a statement addressing the situation.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the leaked 'unfiltered' bikini photo which her team have been trying to remove from social media.

The 36-year-old received a lot of backlash after her team took legal action against an ‘unedited’ picture that made its way online and the reality TV star has now defended herself in a lengthy statement and showcased her ‘real body’ in a new video.

Taking to Instagram Live to remove her sweatshirt, revealing what her ‘unedited’ body looks like, Khloe also shared a video of herself in the mirror, alongside a statement that explained how she’s struggled with “body image her whole life”.

She wrote: “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are.”

Khloe Kardashian faced criticism this week after her team tried to remove the unedited snap. Picture: Instagram

Khloe went on to detail the scrutiny she’s faced over the years, giving mention to being labelled as the “fat sister” and “ugly sister”, adding that she’s not asking for sympathy, “but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human”.

The younger sister of Kim and Kourtney then explained how she’s always felt pressured to look a certain way, saying: “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it.”

“This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”

Defending her choices of the pictures she chooses to post on social media, she added: “I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”

Khloe Kardashian detailed her struggles with "body image" in her statement. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner showed their support towards their sister, Khloe. Picture: Instagram

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore,” before adding that people who may feel the same way as her “cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mould of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Fans and fellow celebs rushed to the comments to share their words of support following Khloe’s statement, with Ariana Grande penning: “Love u & your heart [sic].”

Her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kim also shared how much they loved the mother-of-one.

