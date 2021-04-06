Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Is Being Removed After The 'Unauthorised' Picture Was Leaked

6 April 2021, 11:06

An unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian in a leopard print bikini has circulated online.
An unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian in a leopard print bikini has circulated online. Picture: Instagram

A leaked picture of Khloe Kardashian has been circulating online and her team have since tried to have the unedited bikini snap removed.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

An unedited picture of Khloe Kardashian has made its way around social media and now the reality TV star’s team are said to be working hard in an attempt to take it down.

It all started when Khloe’s grandmother, known to fans of KUWTK as MJ, took the untouched snap of the mother-of-one in a bikini by a pool, which went on to be posted “without permission”.

Kendall Jenner Seemingly Takes Swipe At Selena Gomez In Now-Deleted Tweet

Chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus, said in a statement obtained by Page Six, that the picture was posted accidentally, and explained why Khloe wanted it taken down.

She said: “The colour edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

Khloe Kardashian's team have tried to have the unedited leopard bikini photo wiped from the internet.
Khloe Kardashian's team have tried to have the unedited leopard bikini photo wiped from the internet. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian allegedly didn&squot;t "authorise" the posting of the unedited photo.
Khloe Kardashian allegedly didn't "authorise" the posting of the unedited photo. Picture: Instagram

“Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” she added.

Some fans have also claimed that Khloe’s team have "reached out" to accounts that have shared the picture, asking them to take it down.

In the snap, Khloe is seen to be wearing a leopard print bikini whilst at her mother and momager Kris Jenner’s house over Easter weekend.

Although the picture hadn’t been retouched to match the usual snaps she and her sisters post on Instagram, the 36-year-old looked stunning, with fans taking to Twitter to share just how incredible she looked.

Khloe Kardashian's fans came to her defence and shared how stunning she looked in the unedited snap.
Khloe Kardashian's fans came to her defence and shared how stunning she looked in the unedited snap. Picture: Twitter

“Would be brilliant if Khloe kardashian and other celebs could embrace their unedited images but cause of trolls and bullying they feel like they have no choice but to hide, it’s ridiculous how ppl are treated. We need to all learn to love each other a little more [sic],” shared one person.

“There is a picture of Khloe Kardashian going around the Internet that is completely unedited, that her grandmother posted & it keeps getting taken down & accounts getting locked every time it gets posted, she doesn’t even look bad at all,” tweeted another fan.

Khloe is yet to publicly comment on the situation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian Net Worth: KUWTK Star Earns More Than You Can Imagine As She Reaches Billionaire Status
Kim Kardashian has reached billionaire status.

Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire - Here's How She Made Her Impressive Fortune

Do you know the lyrics to all of these Harry Styles songs?

QUIZ: Do You Know All The Lyrics To These Harry Styles Songs?

Features

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are in a long distance relationship

Pete Davidson And Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Are In A Long-Distance Relationship

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will star in After We Fell.

Why After We Fell Fans Think Fourth Movie Could Be Scrapped

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island