Kendall Jenner Seemingly Takes Swipe At Selena Gomez In Now-Deleted Tweet

5 April 2021, 17:40

Fans were disappointed about Kendall Jenner's 'shady' interaction, with many quick to defend Selena Gomez.
Fans were disappointed about Kendall Jenner's 'shady' interaction, with many quick to defend Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner has received backlash after deleting posting a now-deleted tweet that some fans speculated was about Selena Gomez.

Kendall Jenner has been trending on Twitter after deleting a tweet, which some people thought was aimed at Selena Gomez.

It all started when the 25-year-old supermodel shared an Instagram post on Easter, wearing a stunning floral dress, which people recognised as Selena’s iconic dress for her music video for her Spanish bop, ‘De Una Vez’.

Kendall Jenner Considering Fleeing Home Following 'Terrifying' Stalker Incidents

After many people had pointed out where they had seen the familiar dress before, one fan appeared to take a swipe at the former Disney star, taking to Twitter to write: “Kendall Jenner pulling off this dress better than anyone else.”

Not long after, the older sister of Kylie responded to the tweet, writing: “Had to take it home from set [heart emoji],” leaving Selena’s fans to hit out at the ‘shady’ interaction.

Selena Gomez wore the iconic floral dress for her 'De Una Vez' music video.
Selena Gomez wore the iconic floral dress for her 'De Una Vez' music video. Picture: Instagram
Kendall Jenner has since deleted the tweet.
Kendall Jenner has since deleted the tweet. Picture: Twitter
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the floral dress.
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the floral dress. Picture: Instagram

Kendall’s tweet didn’t stay up for long, with the model later removing the response to the fan.

Selena’s fans took to Twitter to brand Kendall’s tweet ‘shady’, with many pointing out their distant relationship due to the model being BFFs with Hailey Baldwin, who is married to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber.

One person wrote: “No because there was no reason to compare kendall and selena over a dress they both looked stunning in... kendall should've just sat there and held her chicken instead of quoting that tweet to begin with... she knew good and well what she was doing [sic].”

Fans were not here for the comparison between Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner.
Fans were not here for the comparison between Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner. Picture: Twitter

“Tragic how Kendall felt the need to shade Selena,” shared another.

“I love Kendall but this shade towards Selena doesn’t sit right with me,” tweeted a third.

Another wrote: “Would’ve been fine if Kendall didn’t shade Selena.”

Selena hasn’t addressed the situation and seemingly ignored it, after sharing a post about her makeup range, Rare Beauty, on Instagram.

