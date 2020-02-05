Selena Gomez Announces Launch Of Rare Beauty Makeup Brand – But There's Bad News For UK Shoppers

Selena Gomez is launching Rare Beauty, a makeup brand she’s been working on for two years.

Selena Gomez has long championed the concept of embracing natural beauty and constantly encourages her followers to stop comparing themselves to what they see on social media.

So it’s no surprise she’s launched a beauty brand encompassing that very message.

Describing her new business, Rare Beauty, as “more than a beauty brand”, Selena said the venture is “not how others see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”

Selena Gomez has been working on her beauty brand for two years. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Unfortunately for UK makeup lovers, Selena’s range will only be available in North America branches of Sephora – which we’re still waiting for over here!

In the announcement video, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ songstress told her 167million Instagram followers: “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect, I just want to be me.”

Sharing her hopes for the brand, Selena said: "I think Rare Beauty could be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each another and just start embracing our own uniqueness.

"You're not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you, it's about how you see yourself."

Selena’s trademarks for skin, hair, body, cosmetic, fragrance and nail products were leaked in August 2019 and the products will hit stores in Summer this year.

The 27-year-old is set to share more information about the brand in the run-up to its release, but in the meantime fans are thrilled about the prospect of getting their hands on Selena’s products.

The pop star dropped her latest album ‘Rare’ in January, with a string of hit singles released alongside it, including ‘Lose You To Love Me’, and ‘Look At Her Now’.

