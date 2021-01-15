Selena Gomez’s ‘De Una Vez’ Lyrics Translated To English – Here’s What She’s Singing About

Selena Gomez has fans in awe of her singing abilities more than ever with her new song ‘De Una Vez’, as the songstress sings beautifully in Spanish.

Selena Gomez has officially launched her new music era, beginning what looks like a chapter of Latino exploration for the pop star who is releasing an entirely Spanish album after dropping her new song ‘De Una Vez’, which translates to ‘At Once’ in English.

The song and its stunning lyrics focus on healing from heartache and it’s the first release from her upcoming new album, which is thought to be called ‘Baila Conmigo’ (‘Come Dance With Me’).

After the song dropped on Thursday Selena said it marked “the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Selena Gomez has released 'De Una Vez' - the first song from her new Spanish album. Picture: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Selena has been planning a Spanish album for years, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music last year: “This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen.

“And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

Selena Gomez is embarking on a new Spanish music era. Picture: Selena Gomez/YouTube

What is Selena Gomez singing about in ‘De Una Vez’?

Selena is singing about healing from a broken heart in ‘De Una Vez’, but it also touches on her own mental health journey.

She sings that she is “stronger on my own” and her chest is now “bullterproof.”

Some of the lyrics are: 'I don't have you, I have myself / This is not for you to think it's about you / I left so don't you forget That through death one can be reborn / When the last ocean dries up / That's when I'll think about coming back / Now I fully understand what I feel / You're not here'.

With her previous album ‘Rare’, the 28-year-old celebrated her uniqueness and being on her own but with this new music chapter she’s reflecting on just how far she’s come, becoming confident in herself.

Selena Gomez has been working on a Spanish album for years. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Selena Gomez’s ‘De Una Vez’ in English?

Here are Selena’s ‘De Una Vez’ lyrics translated into English…

It doesn't hurt me like before

The injury from your love has healed

Once and for all

I am stronger on my own

And it's not that I regret the past

I know that the time spent by your side cut my wings

But now my chest is bulletproof

I don't have you, I have myself

This is not for you to think it's about you

I left so don't you forget

That through death one can be reborn

When the last ocean dries up

That's when I'll think about coming back

Now I fully understand what I feel

You're not here

How good is the time that has passed

I am healed from you, I already told you

I no longer feel you

I don't feel you anymore

You never knew how to value me, and...

Once and for all

I am stronger on my own

And it's not that I regret the past

I know that the time spent by your side cut my wings

But now my chest is bulletproof

Oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

My chest is bulletproof

Uh-uh-uh-uh

Alone, ah-ah, ah

Now my chest is bulletproof

