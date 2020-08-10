WATCH: Selena Gomez Reunites With Wizards of Waverly Place Co-Star, David Henrie
10 August 2020, 06:35
David Henrie shared a video of him reuniting with his Disney Channel co-star, Selena Gomez, leading fans to believe a possible reunion could be happening.
After Wizards of Waverly Place finished airing in 2012, fans of the teen sitcom have been hoping for a reunion, featuring the original cast.
Actor, David Henrie, may be making their dreams come true after he shared a short video of him with his co-star, Selena Gomez.
The 31-year-old, who played Justin Russo, uploaded a video of the pair socially distancing with a hedge between the two of them, with the simple caption "Hmm".
Many believe this could be a subtle hint at an upcoming project between the pair after David confirmed that he and the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer "have a reboot".
Speaking to ET Live last year, David said "We sit and talk about it all the time. It's not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing."
David also, recently, had a reunion with two of his other Disney Channel co-stars, Jennifer Stone and Gregg Sulkin, who played Selena's onscreen best friend, Harper, and romantic-interest, Mason Greyback, respectively.
The trio uploaded a video to Gregg Sulkin's YouTube channel, where they reminisced about Wizards of Waverly Place, and challenged each other on trivia about the show.
