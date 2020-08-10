WATCH: Selena Gomez Reunites With Wizards of Waverly Place Co-Star, David Henrie

10 August 2020, 06:35

David Henrie shared a video of him reuniting with his Disney Channel co-star, Selena Gomez, leading fans to believe a possible reunion could be happening.

After Wizards of Waverly Place finished airing in 2012, fans of the teen sitcom have been hoping for a reunion, featuring the original cast.

Actor, David Henrie, may be making their dreams come true after he shared a short video of him with his co-star, Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez starred in Wizards of Waverly Place alongside David Henrie and Jake T. Austin
Selena Gomez starred in Wizards of Waverly Place alongside David Henrie and Jake T. Austin. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old, who played Justin Russo, uploaded a video of the pair socially distancing with a hedge between the two of them, with the simple caption "Hmm".

Many believe this could be a subtle hint at an upcoming project between the pair after David confirmed that he and the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer "have a reboot".

Speaking to ET Live last year, David said "We sit and talk about it all the time. It's not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing."

David Henrie reunited with his Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars
David Henrie reunited with his Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars. Picture: Instagram

David also, recently, had a reunion with two of his other Disney Channel co-stars, Jennifer Stone and Gregg Sulkin, who played Selena's onscreen best friend, Harper, and romantic-interest, Mason Greyback, respectively.

The trio uploaded a video to Gregg Sulkin's YouTube channel, where they reminisced about Wizards of Waverly Place, and challenged each other on trivia about the show.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

